ŌYANE / DO.DO.

  • 19:00 - 14 March, 2017
ŌYANE / DO.DO.
ŌYANE / DO.DO., © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota +29

  • Architects

    DO.DO.

  • Location

    859-3701, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Kei Harada

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

From the architect. My client runs a shop and gallery of the famous Saikai porcelain of Hasami Town in Nagasaki, Japan.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

My question when working on this project was: ‘What can I do which can only be done with this client?’ The answer was a total revamp of the internal and external structure while realizing the spirits of the artists using the materials of Saikai porecelain.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

A new entrance was built to improve passage to the shop located on the B1 floor. Built in a wall of a storage space on the 1F, a large staircase and elevator guides visitors to the shop space, which consumes both floors.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

A roofed-patio with restroom was placed on the outisde where markets and workshops can take place to promote the porcelain. Remnants of the porcelain artistry can be seen throughout the structure. The white cases called ‘boshi’, found near the counter and walls, were used for firing up the pottery in the old days. 

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The lamps and signs throughout the structure were also created using porcelain. The roof of the main structure resembles that of a typical old factory found throughout this area. The floor contains pieces of porcelain which were mixed into the concrete.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Retail Japan
Cite: "ŌYANE / DO.DO." 14 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867133/oyane-do/>
