  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. DUA
  6. 2016
  7. Cratlach Mews House / DUA

Cratlach Mews House / DUA

  • 02:00 - 28 February, 2017
Cratlach Mews House / DUA
Cratlach Mews House / DUA, © Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

© Aisling McCoy © Aisling McCoy © Aisling McCoy © Aisling McCoy +24

  • Architects

    DUA

  • Location

    4 Cranmer Ln, Dublin 4, D04 Y1X8, Ireland

  • Area

    102.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Aisling McCoy

  • Design Team

    Phase 1 - Darragh Breathnach, Pablo Bolinches, Daria Leikine. Phase 2- Darragh Breathnach, Ciaran Molomby

  • Animations

    DUA (Darragh Breathnach) / Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

From the architect. There was an existing planning permission for a tradition Mews house on this site before we were appointed. We completely redesigned the house before we started on site. The challenge was to redesign the Mews house from the inside out without amending the planning application due to time constraints. 

© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy

This meant we could not modify the exterior proportions. The original layout allowed for the bedrooms upstairs and kitchen living /dining downstairs. We flipped this to maximise daylight to the living spaces. Inside we used a simple pallet of materials, Reclaimed Dolphins Barn Brick, concrete, Chilean Pine plywood, Concrete & plasterboard. By using subtle level changes we defined different zones within the building without the need to insert additional walls. 

Section BB
Section BB
Section AA
Section AA

Due to budget constraints we exposed and expressed the structure and materials, which add to the warm and tactile quality of the space. In designing this house, we took a lot of inspiration from boats. All the fitted furniture was custom made making use of every square inch of the space, sometimes in some unusual and quirky ways.

© Aisling McCoy
© Aisling McCoy
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Ireland
Cite: "Cratlach Mews House / DUA" 28 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806159/cratlach-mews-house-dua/>
