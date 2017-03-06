Ruby Bay House / Parsonson Architects

+27

Architects Parsonson Architects

Location 271 Pomona Rd, Richmond and Motueka 7010, New Zealand

Architect in Charge Gerald Parsonson, Paul Hansen

Area 165.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Paul McCredie

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural engineer Spencer Holmes Ltd and Smart Alliance Ltd

Builder Lawson homes More Specs Less Specs

This is a small-medium 3-bedroom house sitting along a southward sloping hill, looking east across Tasman Bay.

A ‘T’ shaped plan is wrapped around a northwest-facing courtyard allowing views through the house to the sea. The property is a generous size and there is opportunity for the owners to flesh out the gardens, and to further add pergolas and verandas to the east and west sides to soften and shade outdoor spaces.

There are 4 distinct elevations to the house defined by the roofing material wrapping down both the north and south elevations. These are without windows to provide privacy from the road, the neighbour to the north and give the house a simple sculptural quality. The location of windows focuses the view to the sea to the east and the mountains and hills to the west.