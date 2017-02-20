World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Portugal
  5. Pedro Gadanho + CVDB arquitectos
  6. 2014
  7. Transforma Art Studios / Pedro Gadanho + CVDB arquitectos

Transforma Art Studios / Pedro Gadanho + CVDB arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Transforma Art Studios / Pedro Gadanho + CVDB arquitectos
Save this picture!
Transforma Art Studios / Pedro Gadanho + CVDB arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +23

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This project is based on the adaptation of a number of buildings in the historic centre of Torres Vedras so as to accommodate an innovative arts centre dedicated to music, performance, new media and the visual arts. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The ambitions of the young institution, as well as the willingness to integrate and rehabilitate the urban ensemble – including a small housing scheme complete with its own street – determined that the Transforma headquarters should play on the ambiguity between public and private. While a cafeteria in the lower floor potentially expands onto the adjacent plaza through the main entrance, a newly minted urban pathway extends the existing alley to connect different levels of the city. Offering diverse spatial experiences, including the possibility of public passage, this path gives access to the multipurpose, kidney shaped auditorium that constitutes the central core of the arts organization.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 02
Floor Plan 02
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In general, public facades are minimally transformed, while new internal “organs” push against the old walls as a set of volumes and capsules linked to new functions and uses.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Different colours are used to characterize these capsules as a basic process to claim their presence and exceptional character.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Gallery Portugal
Cite: "Transforma Art Studios / Pedro Gadanho + CVDB arquitectos" [Transforma Estúdios de Arte / Pedro Gadanho + CVDB arquitectos] 20 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805678/transforma-art-studios-pedro-gadanho-plus-cvdb-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Transforma艺术工作室 / Pedro Gadanho + CVDB arquitectos

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »