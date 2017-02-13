World
  7. Rock Creek House / NADAAA

Rock Creek House / NADAAA

  • 09:00 - 13 February, 2017
Rock Creek House / NADAAA
© John Horner
© John Horner

© John Horner © John Horner © John Horner © John Horner +43

  • Principals

    Nader Tehrani, Katherine Faulkner; AIA

  • Project Manager

    Harry Lowd

  • Project Team

    Sarah Dunbar, Remon Alberts, John Houser, Stephen Saude, Jonathan Palazzolo, Lisa Lostritto, Parke Macdowell, David Richmond, Dane Assmusen, Ghazal Abbasy-Asbagh, Mehdi Alibakhshian, Sina Mesdaghi, Tom Beresford, Dan Gallagher

  • Structural Engineer

    SGH

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Allied Consulting Engineering

  • Contractor

    Abdo Development

  • Lighting

    Hinson Design Group

  • AV and Integration

    Bethesda Systems

  • Millwork

    CW Keller Associates

  • Landscape Architecture

    Landworks Studio
    More Specs
© John Horner
© John Horner

From the architect. The Rock Creek House is an adaptive re-use project of a 1920’s brick structure that was originally composed of two floors, with a mechanical basement and attic. This adaptation leverages the robustness of the existing structure to capture the attic and basement to double the house’s size, while expanding its functions into the landscape.

© John Horner
© John Horner
Plan / Facade
Plan / Facade
© John Horner
© John Horner

While the northern street façade remains relatively intact --formal, insular, and composed-- the southern exposure to Rock Creek is made more generous. By expanding the areas of glazing and establishing a more precise relationship between rooms and their respective apertures, a new architectural order is established on the south – more informal, open and in dialogue with nature.

© John Horner
© John Horner
© John Horner
© John Horner

The perimeter structural wall, composed of brick, is reorganized around a north-south bias to mark the axial transition of formal and closed spaces on the north, to the informal and exposed spaces of the south. In correspondence to this, internal structural framing runs east-west, connecting the brick party walls, while topped with a cladding of laminated plywood that serves the program of the house, running north-south in tandem with the orientation of the house. All elements are incorporated into these laminar striations: stairs, closets, seats, window frames, among other components. From a solid facade on the North to a transparent and glazed facade to the south, the tectonics of the house reinforces this transformation.

© John Horner
© John Horner
Section
Section
© John Horner
© John Horner

The most salient spatial intervention is the introduction of two multi-height spaces. The first connects the entry level down to the garden level, with a new living room that extends to the southern landscape. The second vertical space connects the entry up to the former attic, now a play loft capped by a skylight. With these two interventions the once stratified realms of storage, bedrooms, work areas, and living areas become seamlessly intertwined.

© John Horner
© John Horner
Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "Rock Creek House / NADAAA" 13 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805220/rock-creek-house-nadaaa/>
