  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Luxembourg
  5. Moreno Architecture
  6. 2015
  One on One / Moreno Architecture

One on One / Moreno Architecture

  • 13:00 - 2 February, 2017
One on One / Moreno Architecture
One on One / Moreno Architecture, © Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

  • Structural Engineer

    INCA

  • Technical Engineer

    BOYDENS

  • General Contractor

    SOLUDEC

  • Subcontractor

    SEITZ STAHLBAU

  • Quality & safety control

    SECOLUX
    More Specs
© Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

From the architect. One on One is characterised by bold architecture featuring glass and metal, composed of superimposed staggered volumes.

© Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

URBAN CONTEXT 

One on One’s urban context is at the same time very attractive and complex. Situated in a corner of Luxembourg’s business district the building has a great visibility in the heart of the city. The complexity of the site is due to the triangular geometry form of the terrain, between existing buildings and 2 arterial roads.

Site Plan
Site Plan

This situation inspired Moreno Architecture to create a building out of 12 superimposed skewed volumes of glass and metal. This resourceful optimisation of internal space offers high flexibility for accommodating open-plan or partitioned offices.

© Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

In words of Stefano Moreno: “Despite the complex urban situation, the challenge was to create the maximum amount of office space while ensuring maximum flexibility.

We used all tricks and knowledge to transform constraints into strengths and strong architectural elements. This resulted in designing a building where glass cubes stack and shift, creating private terraces along the building’s inward-facing edges.”

© Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

One on One is a 6-storey office building and 3 levels of underground. It has 3.000 m2 of office space within 5.000 m2 of built surface. “This building is seemingly created from the simple idea of stacking office cubes but in fact it is the product of a multitude of constraints and the combination of vital elements. The spectacular restructuring of this corner site’s volumes has resulted in the creation of a premium building which offers its users impressive, easily arranged office spaces.” 

Section
Section

ARCHITECTURAL CONCEPT

The challenge to sustain the overhanging volumes without perturbing inner columns behind the facade required a flexible and light system. Therefore, the structure is composed of column and beam steel construction. The steel structure is aligned with the façades to free the inner space. A central core of reinforced concrete gathers all building circulations (stairs and elevators) and offers perfect size and shape for flexible peripheral office layouts.

Steel and concrete structure are founded on a concrete basement.

© Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

CONSTRUCTION / MATERIALS AND STRUCTURE

The shape of steel-frames is following the movement of the superposed volumes, organised in a 1.25m-grid and stuck together by collaborating concrete-slabs. The columns create an irregular structure that is sustained by a 65 cm concrete slab at ground level.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The openness and transparency that come out of the column-free open-space is enhanced by the absence of visible lintels. This choice allows to maximize natural lighting, thus creating a very qualitative working space.

© Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

The façade is composed of a combination of a triple-glass curtain-wall system and traditional isolated metallic boxes. The exterior double-skin is provided by high performance solar glass and offers an efficient solar protection while the offices benefit of daylight, reflected by inner stores.

A double-floor system and active ceilings sustain the great flexibility of the offices.

© Andrés Lejona
© Andrés Lejona

Product Description. One on one’s steel-frame structure is composed of 33 different beam sections (IPE, HEA, HEB, HEM and U) and 90 different assembly solutions of steel components. From the very beginning the structure was designed and 3D-modelized as a whole.

The structure reaches a total of 260 tons of S-355 structural steel that represents a total of 6 kilometres of steel.

Cite: "One on One / Moreno Architecture" 02 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804469/one-on-one-moreno-architecture/>

