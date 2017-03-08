Brown Condo Sale Gallery / PODesign

+19

Architects PODesign

Location 32 Thanon Ratchada-Ram Intra, Khwaeng Khlong Kum, Khet Bueng Kum, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10230, Thailand

Architect in Charge Bunjong Kiatsingnakorn, Sansanee Praditkul, Benjawan Doung-eiad

Interior Architect Keep It Simple Studio Co.,Ltd.

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Beersingnoi

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. BROWN sale gallery is located on Soi Ratchada 32, a neighborhood street. The program is for displaying mock-up rooms of BROWN condominium. Elongated wedge profile is introduced and extended entire site to occupy spaces for lobby and mock-up rooms. Since the long side of building is facing west, vertical outer skin is introduced to protect evening sunlight and to cast shadow of the façade pattern into interior space of gallery. The pattern of outer skin is composed randomly by three different sizes of standard cement boards, in order to achieve modern barn appearance for living space.

Interrupting the Linear shape by inserting the orange transparency box, at the same time, this tinted glass box also creates light tunnel in the transition between lobby zone and mock-up room zone.