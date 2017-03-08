World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. PODesign
  6. 2016
  Brown Condo Sale Gallery / PODesign

Brown Condo Sale Gallery / PODesign

  • 19:00 - 8 March, 2017
Brown Condo Sale Gallery / PODesign
Brown Condo Sale Gallery / PODesign, © Beersingnoi
  • Architects

    PODesign

  • Location

    32 Thanon Ratchada-Ram Intra, Khwaeng Khlong Kum, Khet Bueng Kum, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10230, Thailand

  • Architect in Charge

    Bunjong Kiatsingnakorn, Sansanee Praditkul, Benjawan Doung-eiad

  • Interior Architect

    Keep It Simple Studio Co.,Ltd.

  • Area

    280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Beersingnoi
From the architect. BROWN sale gallery is located on Soi Ratchada 32, a neighborhood street.  The program is for displaying mock-up rooms of BROWN condominium.   Elongated wedge profile is introduced and extended entire site to occupy spaces for lobby and mock-up rooms.  Since the long side of building is facing west, vertical outer skin is introduced to protect evening sunlight and to cast shadow of the façade pattern into interior space of gallery.  The pattern of outer skin is composed randomly by three different sizes of standard cement boards, in order to achieve modern barn appearance for living space.

Plan
Plan
Interrupting the Linear shape by inserting the orange transparency box, at the same time, this tinted glass box also creates light tunnel in the transition between lobby zone and mock-up room zone.

