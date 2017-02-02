World
i

i

i

h

Sammy Ofer Stadium / Mansfeld-Kehat Architects + KSS GROUP

  • 20:00 - 2 February, 2017
Sammy Ofer Stadium / Mansfeld-Kehat Architects + KSS GROUP
Sammy Ofer Stadium / Mansfeld-Kehat Architects + KSS GROUP, © Warhaftig Venezian
© Warhaftig Venezian

© Warhaftig Venezian

© Warhaftig Venezian
© Warhaftig Venezian

From the architect. Sami Ofer Stadium is a new 30,000 capacity football stadium in Haifa has been designed according to UEFA category 4 standard and to FIFA regulations.

© Warhaftig Venezian
© Warhaftig Venezian

As a modern stadium the building is multi- functional and contains sport clubs, restaurants, shops and sport museum in addition to all the facilities for players and fans, in the highest standards.

© Warhaftig Venezian
© Warhaftig Venezian

The seats are all covered with a golden roof, made from aluminum shingles. The tiers are designed as a "bowl" to create a special atmosphere.

© Warhaftig Venezian
© Warhaftig Venezian

The north, east and south tribunes are divided to lower tiers and upper tiers. The vomitories and stairs all start from a mid-level that goes all around the stadium.

This level, the concourse, contains food stands and toilets. 

Plan 1
Plan 1

The entrances system is electronic, very efficient and lets the spectators to their seats in a short time.

© Warhaftig Venezian
© Warhaftig Venezian

The western side of the stadium, the "main building", includes 6 levels. The 1st is for dressing rooms for 4 teams of players, inspectors and referees. The 2nd floor is for the media and conference room. The VIP entrance is on the 3rd floor, as well as the team shops and the sport museum. The clubs and restaurants are located on the 4th floor. The 5th floor includes 36 private boxes and the 6th floor is for the commentators' booths, T.V studios, the main cameras and control room.

Plan 2
Plan 2

The new stadium acts as a striking new landmark for the city and has gained excellent opinions from spectators, players and UAFA officials.

© Warhaftig Venezian
© Warhaftig Venezian

Product Description. Sammy Ofer Stadium is a land mark with the gold facade. The elevations are curved both horizontal and vertical so the solution of aluminum shingles was the best to fit. The foils were painted in gold color and were cut to very precise measures, in few groups of sizes according detailed shop drawings. The cladding consists of four layers on the basic structure: trapezoidal metal sheets 0.75 mm, flat metal sheets 0.75 mm, bituminous waterproof layer 2 mm, and aluminum shingles 0.9 mm

© Warhaftig Venezian
© Warhaftig Venezian
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Stadiums Israel
Cite: "Sammy Ofer Stadium / Mansfeld-Kehat Architects + KSS GROUP" 02 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803823/sammy-ofer-stadium-mansfeld-kehat-architects-plus-kss-group/>

