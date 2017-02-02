World








  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. Iran
  5. 4 Architecture Studio
  6. 2016
  7. Shokrniya Beauty Salon / 4 Architecture Studio

Shokrniya Beauty Salon / 4 Architecture Studio

  • 22:00 - 2 February, 2017
Shokrniya Beauty Salon / 4 Architecture Studio
Shokrniya Beauty Salon / 4 Architecture Studio, © Hamoon Moghaddam
© Hamoon Moghaddam

© Hamoon Moghaddam

  • Architects

    4 Architecture Studio

  • Location

    Sa'adat Abad, Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Architects in Charge

    Kasra Shafiee Zadeh, Hossein Zein Aghaji, Yousef Salehi, Aidin Voskah

  • Area

    88.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hamoon Moghaddam

  • Construction

    4 Architecture Studio

  • Graphic Designer

    Negar Nabavi Tabatabai, Aida Afsahi
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Hamoon Moghaddam
© Hamoon Moghaddam

From the architect. Shokrniya Beauty salon provides ladies with cosmetic and hygienic services. The project is located in SaadatAbad Street. The building seemed to be primarily Built for administrative affairs and the spaces could not meet the needs of a beauty salon. The employer aimed at a deluxe and inspiring environment in 88-meter square space to offer the services. 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The main underlying idea of the project is to produce separate spaces with different functions which are at the same time parts of a whole structure in the form of boxes in two colors which differentiates the dirty and clean spaces. This boxes are closed or semi-closed without any acoustic or olfactory disturbances. The customer will have enough room to experience a private catwalk. it is possible to pass through some of the boxes but some others are just parts of the design.

© Hamoon Moghaddam
© Hamoon Moghaddam

The lights are designed according to the required standards as one of the effective factors to get access to the maximum space for cosmetic services. Choosing the Sansevieria plant to have a particular consideration to air conditioning have provided a friendly atmosphere.

© Hamoon Moghaddam
© Hamoon Moghaddam
See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Services Interiors Architecture Iran
Cite: "Shokrniya Beauty Salon / 4 Architecture Studio" 02 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803820/shokrniya-beauty-salon-4-architecture-studio/>

