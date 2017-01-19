World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Feldman Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Healdsburg I / Feldman Architecture

Healdsburg I / Feldman Architecture

  • 15:00 - 19 January, 2017
Healdsburg I / Feldman Architecture
Healdsburg I / Feldman Architecture, © Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher

  • Contractor

    Jungsten Construction

  • Landscape Architect

    Arterra Landscape Architects

  • Structural Engineer

    Strandberg Engineering
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Comprised of perpendicular bars atop a hill overlooking the village of Healdsburg, this home offers both ample social space ideal for entertaining and the privacy of a rural retreat. 

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The taller section runs along the ridge of the hill and houses the home’s great room under lofty ceilings and a simple shed overhanging roof, filled with light and views let in through tall glass walls.  Four oversized glass panels open dramatically on each side, transforming the space into an outdoor pavilion whose flush concrete floors extend into a poolside patio to the north and into a terrace featuring a fire pit to the south to offer comfortable outdoor areas for both hot and cool weather.   With these doors drawn up, the site offers one sweeping, continuous view from the pool, through the great room, and down into the distant village below.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Designed for social clients who love to entertain, the great room features a small, efficient kitchen with a larger, working kitchen ideal for caterers tucked discretely away.  The perforated panels in the room’s ceiling that absorb sound during large parties and the discrete stone strips across the floor that delineate zones within the space without visual barriers act as subtle details that add both refinement and functionality to the great room.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

From its intersection with the great room, the home’s second wing extends towards the north and becomes incrementally more private as it flows from the garage to a media room opening onto the pool to the master bedroom at its rear.  The master bed looks out through another oversized operable glass panel onto the rolling meadow beyond, establishing a visual connection with the land in the first and last moments of each day.  Just a short walk away, a guesthouse extends the wing’s path down the hill and offers an additional level of privacy.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

With dark-stained cedar siding and low stone landscape walls that anchor the building, Healdsburg 1 offer a modest and thoughtful response to both its site and the client’s needs.

Product Description:
The Renlita doors are a significant architectural feature of the home.  Their size and operability become a key spatial and aesthetic component to the home allowing for large vertically stacked openings and maximized views.

© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "Healdsburg I / Feldman Architecture" 19 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803280/healdsburg-i-feldman-architecture/>

