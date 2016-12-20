World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Singapore
  5. WOHA
  6. 2016
  7. Enabling Village / WOHA

Enabling Village / WOHA

  • 19:00 - 20 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Enabling Village / WOHA
Save this picture!
Enabling Village / WOHA, © Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

© Patrick Bingham-Hall © Edward Hendricks © Patrick Bingham-Hall © Edward Hendricks +26

  • Architects

    WOHA

  • Location

    20 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore

  • Project Team

    Wong Mun Summ, Richard Hassell, Phua Hong Wei, Evelyn Ng, Joshua Seow, Chung Gyeong Oh, Daryl Venpin, Ecknaathh Bala

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    AE&T Consultants Pte Ltd

  • Civil & Structural Engineer

    Ronnie & Koh Consultants Pte Ltd

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Davis Langdon KPK (Singapore) Pte Ltd

  • Landscape Consultant

    Salad Dressing

  • Main Contractor

    Sunray Woodcraft Construction Pte Ltd

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Patrick Bingham-Hall, Edward Hendricks
Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

From the architect. Located in Redhill, the project is a demonstration of heartland rejuvenation and community building, through Masterplanning and the adaptive reuse of Bukit Merah Vocational Institute built in the 1970s. The property was re-purposed as the Enabling Village - an inclusive space that integrates education, work, training, retail and lifestyle, connecting people with disabilities and the society.

Save this picture!
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Before re-development, the property did not contribute to the neighbourhood. The Masterplan re-imagines the Enabling Village as a park/garden destination, and is designed as an integral part of the neighbourhood's pedestrian network.

Save this picture!
Master Plan
Master Plan

The design scope includes architecture, interior design, signage, lighting, art and landscaping to deliver a holistically integrated environment. The buildings are re-named as "Nest", "Playground", "Village Green", "Hive", "Hub" and "Academy" - based on their characters and programmes. These are seamlessly connected by ramps, landings and lifts.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall

The new Nest building is anchored at the main pond and serves as a beacon, drawing pedestrian flow through the new linkways. The architectural expression and finishes are continued at the existing buildings as facade, canopies and surfaces. A timber terrace is laid over the courtyard at the Playground, stepping down as an amphitheatre with integrated ramps. The terrace continues under and past the building as a balcony overlooking activity islands and as a garden trail connecting to the adjacent housing precinct. Pre-cast concrete pipes are inserted below the amphitheatre as resting nooks. The open space between the Village Green and the Hive is reactivated as a garden yard with re-purposed sea containers as bridges, follies and meeting rooms loosely scattered with recycled oil drum planters. 'Up-cycling' continues as interior design features in the Art Faculty and Hive.

Save this picture!
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Wayfinding is developed as a series of touch-points at entries and strategic junctions to assist with orientation and navigation. Each building is identified by a feature wall with coloured graphics. External lighting is designed to give a serene park ambience. Building facades, drop-offs, cabanas and walkways are accentuated as beacons and connectors in the park. Art is integrated into the garden with building-scale murals, incorporating artwork by autistic artists.

Save this picture!
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Landscaping and water gardens are designed with a variety of native species, scales and colours, complementing the conserved trees to attract biodiversity and support ecosystems. Verandahs and cabanas extend out from passages as outdoor meeting spaces, bringing nature closer to people.

Save this picture!
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

The Enabling Village champions sustainability and sociability by promoting the learning, bonding and healing of people with varying abilities within a biophilic environment. This creates an inclusive space that enables and values everyone.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
© Patrick Bingham-Hall
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Community Center Singapore
Cite: "Enabling Village / WOHA" 20 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801850/enabling-village-woha/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »