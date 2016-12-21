We would like to take a second to focus on the wonderful, yet often overlooked, inner courtyard. The inner courtyard is essentially a "contained outside space" made up of transparent walls, and a well thought-out drainage system is a must. Other elements such as furnishings, decks, vegetation, stairs, water are then added, complicating the space created. The inner courtyard also plays a role in the building's layout; in most cases it functions as the central point from which the other rooms and functions of the project are organized, giving them air and light when the façade openings are not enough.
Here is our selection of 13 stunning inner courtyards of houses and buildings that we have previously published on our site.
+ House Quinta Do Carvalheiro / GSMM Architetti
+ Residence In Legrena / Thymio Papayannis and Associates
+ Chilean House / Smiljan Radic
+ Evangelical Temple in Terrassa / OAB
+ Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray
+ Casa SL / Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos
+ Bamboo Courtyard Teahouse / Harmony World Consulting & Design
+ Roku Museum / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
+ Casa in Palmela / Pedro Rogado + Catarina Almada
+ Joanopolis House / Una Arquitetos
