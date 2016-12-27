Undefined Black Box Gym / HAD & Epos

+18

Viewing from the street,the black box is white! A group of white box with different openness cleverly fit into the corner of an aging urban community. Steel beams & columns, corrugated steel and perforated steel plates indicate its temporary, the fitness figure and basketball slap Sound of the black box clearly describes its function, the blooming light through glass and perforated steel plates in the night proudly announce that it’s the center of vitality in this slightly dull neighborhood.

The interior of black box is indeed dominated by dark colors. under owner’s low cost demanding, steel, wood, concrete slab and other basic materials complete indoor color changeing,also describe the building function alternately: sports and fitness, art exhibitions, sharing of life, PARTY etc.

As the building itself plumply fill the entire site boundary, the heart of the site is considered the center of outdoor activities, while almost all of the traffic stream organizations, space onversion of inside and outside are around the heart to start.the building entities surrounding the center produce an uncertain twist and flow, thus enriching the volumes.

The uncertaintiy of municipal management and the uncertainty of business decide the uncertainty of the building function, thus reveal the space fluxility of a temporary building with an full utilizing of boundary conditions. The architects focus on openness & closure of the building, so they face problems such as community activation and interaction, functional change and convergence, the construction of the relative temporary building and many other complex challenges, and ultimately result in the philosophical meaning of ambiguous and moderate undefined conclusions.