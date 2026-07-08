Villas de San Pablo Cultural Center, Barranquilla / ETHZ + Alejandro Restrepo Montoya

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Barranquilla, Colombia
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Architects: Alejandro Restrepo-Montoya Arquitectura, ETHZ
- Area: 2200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alejandro Arango Escobar
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Lead Architects: Hubert Klumpner, Diego Ceresuela-Wiesmann (ETHZ, Urban-Think Tank_next), Alejandro Restrepo (UPB Medellín)
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- Category: Cultural Center
- Technical Team: Pablo Levine, Alejandro Jaramillo, Blanca García-Gardelegui, Sebastián Ramírez, Diana Valencia, Daniel Zuluaga, José Fernando Arango
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Andrés Steiner
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Iván Solano
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Juan Camio Mejía
- Landscape Architecture: Nicolás Hermelín
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Elizabeth Parra
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Alfredo Madrigal
- City: Barranquilla
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. When Hubert Klumpner and Diego Ceresuela Wiesmann from ETH Zurich and Urbanthinktank_next, along with Alejandro Restrepo from UPB Medellín, became involved in the design of the Villas de San Pablo Cultural Center, the challenge was not simply to construct an urban facility in a new social housing neighborhood, but to formulate an infrastructure capable of supporting an urban process marked by displacement, migration, and the need to rebuild community.