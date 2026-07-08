  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. TU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten

TU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten

Save

TU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodTU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten - Interior Photography, WoodTU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten - Image 4 of 31TU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten - Exterior PhotographyTU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten - More Images+ 26

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Day Care
Munich, Germany
  • Timber Construction Partner + Execution Planning: HK Architekten- Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT GmbH
  • Structural Engineering, Fire Protection, Building Physics: Prof. Stefan Winter (TUM) / bauart Konstruktions GmbH & Co. KG
  • Energy Efficiency: Prof. Thomas Auer (TUM)
  • Technical Building Services: ITG-Ingenieurgesellschaft für TGA mbH
  • Landscape Planning: JÜHLING & KÖPPEL Landschaftsarchitekten
  • Construction Management: GAPP GmbH
  • City: Munich
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten - Interior Photography, Wood
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Kinderoase an der TUM is a new daycare center on the campus of the Technical University of Munich (TUM). Conceived as a vertical kindergarten and built almost entirely in wood, the building offers space for 60 children across 1540 square meters. It is designed to support young professionals — particularly women — in balancing work and family life. The center will be operated by the Studierendenwerk München (Munich Student Union).

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kéré Architecture
Office
Hermann Kaufmann + Partner
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareGermany
Cite: "TU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1054059/munich-kinderoase-kindergarten-kere-architecture-plus-hk-architekten-hermann-kaufmann-plus-partner-zt> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags