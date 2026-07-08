TU Munich Kinderoase Daycare / Kéré Architecture + HK Architekten

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Category: Educational Architecture, Day Care

Timber Construction Partner + Execution Planning: HK Architekten- Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT GmbH

Structural Engineering, Fire Protection, Building Physics: Prof. Stefan Winter (TUM) / bauart Konstruktions GmbH & Co. KG

Energy Efficiency: Prof. Thomas Auer (TUM)

Technical Building Services: ITG-Ingenieurgesellschaft für TGA mbH

Landscape Planning: JÜHLING & KÖPPEL Landschaftsarchitekten

Construction Management: GAPP GmbH

City: Munich

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. The Kinderoase an der TUM is a new daycare center on the campus of the Technical University of Munich (TUM). Conceived as a vertical kindergarten and built almost entirely in wood, the building offers space for 60 children across 1540 square meters. It is designed to support young professionals — particularly women — in balancing work and family life. The center will be operated by the Studierendenwerk München (Munich Student Union).