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Lorcan O’Herlihy’s Los Angeles: Dignity, Beauty, and Belonging - Free Self Guided Architectural Trail Map

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Each month, Friends of Residential Treasures Los Angeles (FORT: LA) curates a new self-guided trail, inviting Angelenos to explore the city's rich architectural heritage. These immersive experiences highlight significant homes, hidden gems, and the designers who have shaped Los Angeles' built environment.

This month's trail is entitled Lorcan O'Herlihy's Los Angeles: Dignity, Beauty, and Belonging. It celebrates the life and legacy of architect Lorcan O'Herlihy, whose buildings redefined housing as a catalyst for community, dignity, and social connection. Created following O'Herlihy's passing in 2026, the trail begins with a conversation between his friends, architecture critic and author Greg Goldin and journalist and author Frances Anderton, reflecting on his life, work, and enduring influence.

The complete map and associated researched is available for free at www.fortla.org.

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Cite: "Lorcan O’Herlihy’s Los Angeles: Dignity, Beauty, and Belonging - Free Self Guided Architectural Trail Map" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1054056/lorcan-oherlihys-los-angeles-dignity-beauty-and-belonging-free-self-guided-architectural-trail-map> ISSN 0719-8884

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Lorcan O’Herlihy’s Los Angeles: Dignity, Beauty, and Belonging - Free Self Guided Architectural Trail Map

洛坎·奥赫利希的洛杉矶：尊严、美感与归属感——免费自助建筑导览地图

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