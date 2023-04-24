Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity

The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity

Save
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity

Alejo Martínez, one of the main builders of Argentine modernity, turned the city of Concordia into a reference of the South American modernist movement. His extensive work on houses, such as Casa Péndola Díaz from 1925, Casa Marcone from 1928, or Casa Camaño from 1930, "changed the typology of the 'chorizo' house to compact housing, where straight volumes stand out, staggered from each other, and with terraces".

These words can be found in the introduction of 'Modern Movement in Concordia: Catalog of Alejo Martínez's Works', a text by Maria Alejandra Bruno, Exequiel Hernan Cáseres, and Jorge Daniel Sota, who have taken the task of compiling and presenting in detail his journey through the city.

Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 2 of 10
Marcone House (1928). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar
Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 3 of 10
Marcone House (1928). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

Although Alejo Martínez was born in Montevideo, Uruguay on October 19th, 1897, he completed his studies at the School of Architecture of the University of Buenos Aires in 1921, alongside others such as Alberto Presbich and Ernesto Vautier. In the following years, he traveled through Europe, immersing himself in the new ideas of modern architecture. From 1924 to 1931, he found in Concordia the opportunity to experiment with this movement through single-family homes.

Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 4 of 10
Dr. Péndola Díaz House (1925). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar
Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 5 of 10
Dr. Péndola Díaz House (1925). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar
Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 6 of 10
Dr. Péndola Díaz House (1925). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

During the long period between 1930 and 1945, it was common for architectural magazines such as Revista de Arquitectura, Nuestra Arquitectura, and Casas y Jardines to frequently publish his works, dedicating him significant space comparable in size to that of only a few architects of the time," points out Summa+ magazine No. 113 in "The Modern Experience in Argentina: The Work of Alejo Martinez (h).

Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 7 of 10
Camaño House (1930). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar
Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 8 of 10
Camaño House (1930). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar
Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 9 of 10
Camaño House (1930). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

Today, the city of Concordia is named as the "Vanguard City of Modernity", a result of the work of architect Alejo Martínez, who left a significant legacy by exposing the emerging Modern Movement in Argentina.

Save this picture!
The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity - Image 10 of 10
Horne House (1930). Photograph 2023. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

Sources:

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "The Houses of Alejo Martínez in Concordia: Building Argentine Modernity" [Las casas de Alejo Martínez en Concordia: Construyendo la modernidad argentina] 24 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999685/the-houses-of-alejo-martinez-in-concordia-building-argentine-modernity> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags