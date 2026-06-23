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Zhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS

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Zhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, FacadeZhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS - Exterior PhotographyZhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsZhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS - Interior Photography, TableZhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museum
Zhengzhou, China
  • Architects: HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:SUNNY NEUHAUS PARTNERSHIP
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alucobond, G-Crystal
  • Lead Architects: He Yi, Xingkai Zhang
  • Category: Museum
  • Design Team: Jiefeng Yang, He Yi, Xingkai Zhang, Zhenhai Ding, Yutao Wang, Tong Tong, Huatao Wang, Wenhao Shi, Fangbing Xu, Si Gu, Zihao Cai
  • Interior: SUNNY NEUHAUS PARTNERSHIP
  • Landscape: L&A GROUP
  • Client: Henan Poly Development Co., Ltd
  • City: Zhengzhou
  • Country: China
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Zhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
Courtesy of HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS

Text description provided by the architects. China's urban development has undergone great changes over the past 40 years since the reform and opening up. Located to the south of the intersection of Huayuan Road and Lian-Huo Expressway, LiuZhuang is near the North Passenger Station and used to be the northernmost urban village of the north ring of Zhengzhou. This place has attracted nearly 300,000 "people who come to work and live in Zhengzhou" for the urban construction of Zhengzhou, where countless people meet and then go their separate ways. Since the demolition began around 2016, tremendous changes have taken place here.

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Cite: "Zhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS" 23 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998801/not-ready-zhengzhou-liuzhuang-urban-development-museum-hyp-arch-consultants> ISSN 0719-8884

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Courtesy of HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS

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