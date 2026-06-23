Zhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS

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Architects: HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS
- Area: 3100 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:SUNNY NEUHAUS PARTNERSHIP
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Manufacturers: Alucobond, G-Crystal
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Lead Architects: He Yi, Xingkai Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. China's urban development has undergone great changes over the past 40 years since the reform and opening up. Located to the south of the intersection of Huayuan Road and Lian-Huo Expressway, LiuZhuang is near the North Passenger Station and used to be the northernmost urban village of the north ring of Zhengzhou. This place has attracted nearly 300,000 "people who come to work and live in Zhengzhou" for the urban construction of Zhengzhou, where countless people meet and then go their separate ways. Since the demolition began around 2016, tremendous changes have taken place here.