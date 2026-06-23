Zhengzhou Liuzhuang Urban Development Museum / HYP-ARCH CONSULTANTS

+ 36

Category: Museum

Design Team: Jiefeng Yang, He Yi, Xingkai Zhang, Zhenhai Ding, Yutao Wang, Tong Tong, Huatao Wang, Wenhao Shi, Fangbing Xu, Si Gu, Zihao Cai

Interior: SUNNY NEUHAUS PARTNERSHIP

Landscape: L&A GROUP

Client: Henan Poly Development Co., Ltd

City: Zhengzhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. China's urban development has undergone great changes over the past 40 years since the reform and opening up. Located to the south of the intersection of Huayuan Road and Lian-Huo Expressway, LiuZhuang is near the North Passenger Station and used to be the northernmost urban village of the north ring of Zhengzhou. This place has attracted nearly 300,000 "people who come to work and live in Zhengzhou" for the urban construction of Zhengzhou, where countless people meet and then go their separate ways. Since the demolition began around 2016, tremendous changes have taken place here.