House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura

Houses • Huentelauquén, Chile Architects: Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura

Area : 310 m²

Year : 2023

Photographs : Aryeh Kornfeld

Lead Architect : Eduardo Guimpert

Huentelauquén

Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The G+D house is located in the Huentelauquen area in Canela, Chile. A coastal desert area that stands out for its arid geography, powerful solar radiation, and prevailing winds.

The project seeks to transform these conditions into its main design element to provide a passive solution to these problems. To achieve this, a wooden skin is created that flows over the facades and manages the solar radiation that falls on them during the day. This also helps to control the wind in the orientations it faces, in return providing greater privacy control.

The client was looking for a home that reflected his lifestyle, having an open main area where everyone could gather, including the living room, dining room, kitchen, and terrace, commanding both the southern valley and ocean views.

The sleeping area had to be separated from the rest of the house by buffer zones, to control sound and temperature.

Wind dissipation and the views to the south were one of the main challenges. The solution to this issue was the use of mobile panels, which added dynamism and transformation capacity.

Wood was used as the main structural material, treated in a mechanized way using software, to shorten construction time and guarantee the perfection of the pieces, minimizing the loss of material and waste.