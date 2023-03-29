Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura

House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura

Save
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura

House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyHouse G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyHouse G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamHouse G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Huentelauquén, Chile
  • Architects: Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aryeh Kornfeld
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  FLT CHILE, MK Studio
  • Lead Architect : Eduardo Guimpert
  • Structural Engineer : Cubo Ingeniería
  • Contractor : Diego Román, AMAS Arquitectura
  • Site Management : Katia Ivanovic-Zuvic
  • Electrical Engineer : Ingeniería, Proyectos Cap Ltda
  • Installations : Jaime Uribe Jeria SpA
  • Kitchen : Estudio MK
  • City : Huentelauquén
  • Country : Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Image 16 of 20
Floor plan
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Text description provided by the architects. The G+D house is located in the Huentelauquen area in Canela, Chile. A coastal desert area that stands out for its arid geography, powerful solar radiation, and prevailing winds.

Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Image 19 of 20
East elevation
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The project seeks to transform these conditions into its main design element to provide a passive solution to these problems. To achieve this, a wooden skin is created that flows over the facades and manages the solar radiation that falls on them during the day. This also helps to control the wind in the orientations it faces, in return providing greater privacy control.

Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Image 20 of 20
West elevation
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The client was looking for a home that reflected his lifestyle, having an open main area where everyone could gather, including the living room, dining room, kitchen, and terrace, commanding both the southern valley and ocean views.

Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Image 18 of 20
South elevation
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The sleeping area had to be separated from the rest of the house by buffer zones, to control sound and temperature.

Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Windows, Chair
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Wind dissipation and the views to the south were one of the main challenges. The solution to this issue was the use of mobile panels, which added dynamism and transformation capacity.

Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Image 17 of 20
North elevation
Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Wood was used as the main structural material, treated in a mechanized way using software, to shorten construction time and guarantee the perfection of the pieces, minimizing the loss of material and waste.

Save this picture!
House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "House G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura" [Casa G+D / Guimpert Atelier Arquitectura] 29 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998666/house-g-plus-d-guimpert-atelier-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags