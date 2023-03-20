San Crescente Complex / Izquierdo Lehmann

+ 11

Collaborator : Francisco Saul

Constructor : Tecton

City : Las Condes

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. This group of apartments is located in a garden neighborhood close to the financial center of Santiago, on a corner lot with a 50-meter-long front, developed by a group of friends as a project to create something different than what is usually available on the real estate market. The construction is conceived as a unitary volume facing the street, structured by two superimposed models. Lengthwise, a series of wooden elements enhance the intimacy between the street and the back of the lot. Crosswise, a series of concrete walls divides the total volume into five equal bays.

Longitudinally there are no walls but a series of filters. In front of the sidewalk there is a light fence with a long bench and an incorporated planter. A 60 cm high plinth of 5 x 40 m for common use on the sidewalk is planted with large trees. A continuous eave of 180 cm marks an access route to each house. Below it, a second planter stands between the courtyard and the five houses. The houses open up to the couryward through windows arranged between double laminated pine studs.

This modulation is only interrupted on the first floor by five identical lenga wood doors that access the houses. Once inside, a structure of pillars, latticework, and open shelves frame diffuse borders between the kitchen, hall, and office facing the common courtyard. The living room faces a private patio at the back of the lot. The patio of each house and the street communicate with each other through this wooden structure.

Transversely, the supporting structure coincides with the property. An underground floor crosses the lot housing a continuous common floor with parking lots, warehouses, and service areas. On the first floor, six exposed concrete walls divide the total volume into five sections. The second floor contains the bedrooms in a continuous bar towards the street. The apartments are separated from their neighbors on both sides towards the interior of the property, thus leaving a void between each house, which ventilates and illuminates the bathrooms.

The glazed floor of this void constitutes a skylight on both walls of the living room on the first floor. Thus, the semi-detached houses, despite their limited exterior perimeter, receive natural light from all four sides, like an isolated house. The laminated wood structure is arranged under a continuous modulation of 76 cm with its vertical elements exposed to the outside, breaking the diagonal view between houses. The repetition of this module creates a constant rhythm in the facade that masks the differences in property into a unitary volume, in the manner of a large house for five families that opens onto the street as a single building.