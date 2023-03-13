Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Chile
  5. Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos

Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos

Save
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos

Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, HandrailCoquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, ChairCoquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailCoquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamCoquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Landscape Architecture, Houses, Detail
Lago Ranco, Chile
  • Architect In Charge : Cristián Izquierdo Lehmann
  • Collaborator : Pablo Irarrázabal
  • City : Lago Ranco
  • Country : Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Image 15 of 20
Axo
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. This guest house is located next to a vacation home facing Lake Ranco, in southern Chile. The project is conceived as a pavilion to contemplate the forest, made up of two superimposed floors that exhibit both the similarity and the divergence between its parts.

Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Image 17 of 20
Floor plan level 1
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Image 18 of 20
Floor plan level 2

The first floor contains a common area for living, cooking, and eating, open to the landscape at 360° on the inside, and reflecting it on the outside, without interposing a front. Its circular plan is delimited by 18 equal modules of pillars and beams, which together with 3 pillars and internal main beams support the loads on it.

Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Image 19 of 20
Roof plan

The second floor contains 3 en-suite bedrooms in 3 autonomous “boxes”, closed on three sides and open towards the treetops. They are arranged triangularly around a hall concentric to the circle, displaced 56 cm. about its bisector.

Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Roland Halbe

The circular glazed enclosure crosses these boxes, generating double heights that laterally illuminate the hall, ending in an upper cornice. Inside, above the bedrooms, a lattice beam with a tall window links both volumes into a unitary structure.

Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Roland Halbe

The decentered disposition of the staircase allows for to minimization of the circulation between the bedrooms, qualifies a larger space in the common area, and shows the harmonic difference between both floors.

Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Roland Halbe

While the structure of the bedrooms and the staircase make explicit the mismatches of the triangular composition, the vertical modulation of the horizontal stonework coincide with the boxes and the glazed enclosure, masking different materials and shapes in a common module. The unequivocal order of the circle and the multiple order of the triangle have as many differences as there are points of contact.

Save this picture!
Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Roland Halbe

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesDetailChile
Cite: "Coquique House / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos" [Casa Coquique / Izquierdo Lehmann Arquitectos] 13 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997824/coquique-house-izquierdo-lehmann-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags