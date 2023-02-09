MS Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

+ 15

Architects : Youji no Shiro

City : Maebashi

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This is a facility newly built for 40 children who are from 1 year old to 2 years old in Maebashi, Gunma, with the concept ‘Feel the change of seasons. Maebashi city is located at the foot of Mt. Akagi and the weather changes a lot depending on the seasons. For example, in winter they have a strong and cold wind from Mt Akagi, called ‘Akagi Oroshi’ and they feel the change of seasons very well.

The recently monotonous nursery environment seems to be increasing. But in this project, we think it is a problem that rooms in many nursery schools are designed to be easy for adults to control children, so the facility where people spend a comfortable time feeling nature. As the environment feels like nature, some elements of the Japanese traditional house are installed which has many ideas to face nature and manage it. Deep eaves and large windows can take wind and sunlight which change depending on the seasons. Mud walls have heat-insulating and moisture-buffering effects. In these ways, children can develop physical function while feeling nature even inside. In addition, the two-adjoining room is also Japanese traditional house style. By making two rooms together, children can play around safely while the teacher watches them over.

In such a comfortable environment, children can feel the change of seasons and cultivate their sensitivity by themselves and at the same time they can have chances to touch local materials and learn about their culture.