Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. France
  5. The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects

The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects

Save
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects

The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, HandrailThe Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, HandrailThe Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center
Saint-Laurent-Blangy, France
  • Project Director Architect : Louis Téqui
  • Project Leader Architect : Bertrand Batoz
  • Laboratory Design : C.I. Tech
  • Structural Work : Ramery Construction Bois
  • Concrete Structural Work : Moretti Constructions
  • Airproofing : Ramery Enveloppe
  • Partitions & Carpentry : Coexia
  • Floors & Paints : Batisol
  • Electricity : Lesot
  • Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning, Plumbing : Engie Axima
  • Paillasses : Posseme
  • Locksmithing : Hedoux
  • Laboratory Fluids : Eiffage
  • Lifts : Otis
  • Road Networks Various : Colas Nord Est
  • Graphic Design : Atelier Téqui Architects, Anaïs Pingeot | Studio Kiss
  • Client : National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment (INRAE) / University of Artois
  • Useful Surface : 1442 sqm
  • Floor Area : 1821 sqm
  • City : Saint-Laurent-Blangy
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

A center of excellence for a sustainable food economy. This ambitious scientific project will develop research binding the quality of soil and food by dealing with the problems of life cycle and phytosanitary products: soil – plants – vegetable transformation processes – environment. It will provide better visibility to agronomic research and encourage sustainable agriculture in the region while strengthening the attractiveness of these complementary entities by creating a collective hub.

Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Volumetry. The project consists of the main volume in wood frame and cladding, which rises on the first floor. The entrance to the building is under a cantilever on the south facade of the project, marked by a higher volume, equivalent to a second floor, and seems more massive because it is built in stamped concrete. On the west facade, a terrace draws a hollow joint between the mineral and the plant. Finally, a metal profile horizontally surrounds the project for the passage of special fluids.

Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Image 23 of 25
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Materiality. The building is essentially designed with a wooden structure itself clad in autoclave Douglas fir wood cladding. This structure is based on a travertine-stamped concrete base (completed with a water-repellent coating) and on the volume of the first floor completed by high shoulders. Wood and concrete complement each other to express firstly the structural choices, but also to bring both great durabilities to the work while integrating more ecological materials. A metal profile surrounds the construction between the ground floor and the first floor in deep gray color and reinforces the horizontal dimension of the project. The joinery is compromised of wood inside and aluminum tinted gray deep outside.

Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Image 24 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

A bright patio at the heart of the project. The entrance space is extended inside by a patio around which the building revolves. This allows natural light into the building but also offers the various users a landscaped outdoor space. It is a place of breathing and relaxation around which the various offices and laboratories are organized. Attached to the patio but also to the reception area is the main staircase which gives access to the first floor. This arrangement around a patio makes it possible to respond to possible changes to the building and also facilitates future restructuring in the medium and long term.

Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Column
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas
Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Image 25 of 25
Detail Section
Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

An ambitious environmental approach. The new INRAE building has constructive provisions that are both adapted to its use and exemplary from an environmental point of view. The structure is made of wood with both wood and concrete floors allowing large spans without intermediate pillars. The networks are visible for easier maintenance and a better understanding of the functioning of the laboratories. The architectural expression seeks first to show a constructive and energetic without forced and complex demonstration. It is a frugal building, a tool at the service of researchers, sober, minimal in its expression, open, transparent, and generous in its layout and spatial organization; natural light is everywhere. This new center is an architectural landmark in this business district.

Save this picture!
The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:62 Av. d'Immercourt, 62223 Saint-Laurent-Blangy, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Tequi Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "The Grand Arras Agronomic and Agri-food Research & Development Center / Atelier Téqui Architects" 30 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992953/the-grand-arras-agronomic-and-agri-food-research-and-development-center-atelier-tequi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags