Humanitarian Architecture Competition - Mayukwayukwa Refugee Camp: A Sustainable Development Center in Zambia

Archstorming, in support of the NGO PROVS and UNHCR, is launching an architecture competition in Mayukwayukwa, the oldest refugee camp in Africa. Working in the field of emergency architecture, the competition will be looking for designs for a new Sustainable Development Center to be built in the camp, a space where refugees will be able to carry out projects in areas such as health, education or construction. Special attention will be paid to the use of sustainable materials and easy-to-build construction techniques, with the ultimate goal of enabling refugees to use the method learned when building their own houses. You can register today here.

Zambia has been generous host to refugees since 1966, when the Angolan revolution against the Portuguese spread to the east of the country forcing people to flee for safety in neighboring Zambia. Almost 60 years later, Zambia is still receiving refugees from a long list of countries, with a predominance of Congolese, Burundians and Somalis. There are a total of about 105,000 refugees in camps and settlements in Zambia of which 65,000 are Congolese and 20,000 are Angolan.

Since the creation of those camps, several NGOs have been actively working in creating community development programs among refugees in response to their requests. They operate along with UNHCR and the Zambian Government making sure that their dignity, worth, and possibility to improve are assured.

The Challenge

This competition is calling for proposals to design a new Sustainable Development Center in Mayukwayuukwa refugee camp, with the focus on using local and sustainable materials and easy-to-build construction techniques that can be replicable by the refugees when building their own houses. The organizers are looking for a building that can become a reference for the whole community.

The new Sustainable Development Center will have three main functions: 1. Host volunteers, staff and NGO members, 2. Organize workshops and courses and 3. Support local authorities in the implementation of programs and activities. The assigned plot has a dimension of 120m x 120m and the program will include six bedrooms for volunteers, three classrooms / multipurpose spaces, an office, a kitchen with dining area, bathrooms, an orchard and a small farm, and several areas for outdoor activities.

The building will start its construction in 2023. PROVS organizes volunteer trips where participants are able to help in construction, participate in workshops and get involved in programs with the local people. For this project they will also organize a volunteer trip around July 2023 (dates to be confirmed), to which everyone is invited to participate. Find all the information here.

Project site images, Mayukwayukwa Refugee Camp. Image Courtesy of Archstorming

Prizes

1st place: 6.000€ + Project Construction

2nd place: 2.000€

3rd place: 1.000€

2x Special Honorable Mention: 500€

10x Honorable Mentions

In addition, the winning projects and finalists will be published in magazines, blogs or architecture web pages, social networks or the Archstorming website. An official book featuring the competition projects will be published after the contest. The book will include an interview with the winning team as well as exclusive jury comments. A free copy will be awarded to all winners and honorable mentions. A digital certificate of participation will be given to all contestants.

Images from a previous volunteer trip organized by PROVS . Image Courtesy of Archstorming

Schedule

October 26, 2022 - November 23, 2022: Early Registration Period

November 24, 2022 - December 21, 2022: Regular Registration Period

December 22, 2022 - January 18, 2023: Advanced Registration Period

January 19, 2023 - February 15, 2023: Late Registration Period

February 15, 2023: Submission Deadline

March 15, 2023: Winners Announced

Registrations are open. Get all the information here.