We Are Hiring! Join Our Team as Senior Content Manager for Architonic / Archdaily

We are looking for a highly motivated, project-management-loving Senior Content Editor for Architonic and Archdaily to join our Editorial team in Berlin (or from a remote location in Germany) – working 100% specifically on managing the creation and implementation of high-value commercial content on architecture and design across our various digital channels.
You are interested in:
- Architecture & design.
- Excellent editorial content.
- Learning new things, experiencing new situations, finding creative solutions to interesting challenges.
- The digital world and the Internet.
You will:
- Work closely with premium design brand, ensuring that both our editorial output on their behalf, as well as the relationships we have with them, are always of the highest quality.
- Be required to craft short texts that are both relevant and engaging, as well as a keen graphic eye.
- Measure the performance of online content in order to optimise it further.
Requirements
Your skills:
- Native-level German.
- Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
- Excellent planning, project-management, editorial and people skills.
- The ability to create short copy and a data-driven mindset.
- Proactive and organised: you have a can-do attitude and a team-oriented mentality.
- The ability to juggle tasks and keep cool under pressure, working to tight and often changing deadlines.
- Experience in CMS work, as well as with Photoshop.
- A background in architecture and design or in a related field.
What we offer:
- Flexibility and a dynamic, creative environment.
- The chance to be part of a brand with an international profile.
- A fixed-term contract for 2 years with attractive conditions, with the option of a permanent contract.
- Regular training and company events.
How to apply
Are you interested in learning more?
Please send your detailed application with a cv and a letter of motivation, including your availability and salary expectations to jobs@daaily.com