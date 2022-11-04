We Are Hiring! Join Our Team as Senior Content Manager for Architonic / Archdaily

We are looking for a highly motivated, project-management-loving Senior Content Editor for Architonic and Archdaily to join our Editorial team in Berlin (or from a remote location in Germany) – working 100% specifically on managing the creation and implementation of high-value commercial content on architecture and design across our various digital channels.

You are interested in:

Architecture & design.

Excellent editorial content.

Learning new things, experiencing new situations, finding creative solutions to interesting challenges.

The digital world and the Internet.

You will:

Work closely with premium design brand, ensuring that both our editorial output on their behalf, as well as the relationships we have with them, are always of the highest quality.

Be required to craft short texts that are both relevant and engaging, as well as a keen graphic eye.

Measure the performance of online content in order to optimise it further.

Requirements

Your skills:

Native-level German.

Fluency in English, both written and spoken.

Excellent planning, project-management, editorial and people skills.

The ability to create short copy and a data-driven mindset.

Proactive and organised: you have a can-do attitude and a team-oriented mentality.

The ability to juggle tasks and keep cool under pressure, working to tight and often changing deadlines.

Experience in CMS work, as well as with Photoshop.

A background in architecture and design or in a related field.

What we offer:

Flexibility and a dynamic, creative environment.

The chance to be part of a brand with an international profile.

A fixed-term contract for 2 years with attractive conditions, with the option of a permanent contract.

Regular training and company events.

How to apply

Are you interested in learning more?

Please send your detailed application with a cv and a letter of motivation, including your availability and salary expectations to jobs@daaily.com