Enhancing Sustainable Building in Latin America: The CLESAL Project

How to face global warming is one of the main challenges we face today as a society. Its impact on biodiversity and natural resources has led to the collective search for sustainable strategies to reduce its negative environmental effects.

The building industry is currently responsible for around 40% of carbon emissions. One of the responses that have emerged as a result is the CEELA Project, as a contribution to the mitigation of the climate crisis, employment creation and the reduction of urbanization-related social issues. The initiative builds model buildings in Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru, aiming to promote energy efficiency throughout Latin America. As part of our coverage of sustainable construction in the region, ArchDaily attended the course held in Colombia during August and September 2022, listening and interacting with organizers, participants and experts in the area.

Strengthening capacities for energy-efficient building in Latin America

The project drives the development of energy-efficient, net zero and adaptive comfort buildings in the region, through the application of technology and adequate materials. In addition to the challenge of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, the goal also takes into account the design of buildings that ensure thermal comfort for a wide range of exterior climate conditions.

Through the definition of 15 principles, CEELA proposes a baseline of knowledge for the design, implementation and operation of sustainable construction. Classified into two categories –constructive and technical– designers, architects and engineers can create new projects with high efficiency standards.

CLESAL: A course in leadership for sustainable building in Latin America

CLESAL, an interactive in-person course that took place for the first time this year throughout 10 days, created a space for key actors within the field to connect (academics, designers, architects, engineers and public sector professionals that participate in the creation of sustainable regulation), aiming to create collaborative solutions between the aforementioned professionals. Among these were the engineer and investigator Roberto Lamberts from Brasil, and the architects Adriana Lira from Mexico and Carolina Rodriguez from Colombia.

“An ‘ENCC’ (Energy Efficiency, Adaptive Comfort and Carbon Neutral, as per the acronym in Spanish) building is one that is highly efficient and resilient to climate change, which during its life cycle, as it interacts with the environment, offers wellness to its users and a net zero balance of carbon emissions.” Net Zero Carbon Building Accelerator Advisory Committee

In addition to training leaders that will enhance sustainable strategies in their own countries, the project highlights the development of architectural projects that implement the concepts proposed. At the same time, the encounter creates a space to build a network among professionals of different disciplines and countries that contribute towards the sustainable development of the region.

Through the definition of three purposes –energy efficiency, adaptive comfort and carbon neutrality– the project aspires to reduce energy consumption while increasing user confort.

Model building showcases: The case of Dammar

The model buildings, or ‘showcases’, exemplify the design and construction of buildings that incorporate the three aforementioned purposes in the context of the warm climates of the four selected countries.

“During the construction of the model buildings, we can understanding the real issues behind the design and implementation of a sustainable building.” Roger Walther, Director of CEELA Project and EBP

Dammar, located in the Manzanillo sector of Cartagena, is the model building selected for Colombia. It aspires to be an example for future social housing projects that help reduce carbon emissions and produce renewable energy while improving its users’ quality of life.

In addition to its high temperatures, Cartagena is known as the city with most exposure to radiation in the country. In that sense, the project’s design highlights three key concepts: control of direct solar radiation, isolation of the envelope and self-generation of photovoltaic energy.

With an integrated design process, the project contains 352 housing units with a layout based on energy efficiency and adaptive comfort. Simultaneously, it implements eight of the 15 principles proposed by CEELA.

Within the principles that were prioritized is the implementation of integrated design, which allows the different parties involved in the project to compare and contrast their visions. The control of direct radiation allows the design to manage solar radiation, one of the main factors that affect the energetic behavior and comfort in warm zones. Thermal insulation of walls and roofs, together with a bioclimatic design of exterior spaces, can minimize the effects of radiation in façades.

Through passive (grids and windows) and active (fans and cooling systems) measures, air flow and night cooling become key strategies to achieving interior comfort. The self-generating energy systems, in turn, help reduce overall emissions during the warm days and nights. Lastly, the design process recognizes the need for monitoring to properly understand the impact behind the measures used.

For Pablo Gonzalez, the architect in representation of Colombia in CEELA, “The country is currently living through an impulse for transformation”. The public and private sectors, as well as those who inhabit buildings, have initiated a process of engagement in order to place people at the center of design processes.

Likewise, the architect Iván Osuna, Director of the Master in Sustainable Habitats of the Javeriana Cali University, highlights the importance for architecture to recover its social character, where “the project must be useful for those who inhabit it.”

A challenge for our future

As Osuna and other participants mentioned throughout the course, there is a clear global challenge at hand: the fight against global warming. To do so effectively, there must be a commitment from all sectors of society; especially from the building industry, which has the capacity and responsibility to significantly reduce its impact on the environment.

In addition to the creation of a network that promotes interaction between all the parties involved in the construction sector, it is fundamental to share strategies and methodologies between countries, each one adapting to its own local conditions. Thereby, the principles proposed by the sustainable building regulation in Switzerland could be adapted and implemented in Latin America. For Andreas Primavesi, CEO of Minergie, it is viable to exchange knowledge between both regions: by adapting the regulation to the Latin American context, users can enjoy current and future benefits.