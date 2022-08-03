We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner

Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner

Save
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner

Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Exterior Photography, FacadeWeissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeWeissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Handrail, BeamWeissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Architecture, Schools
Würenlingen, Switzerland
  • Project Architect : Miriam Jörn
  • Construction Management : Jessica Wälti, Michael Baumgartner
  • Facade Design : Lüchinger Meyer Hermansen, Dr. Lüchinger+Meyer Bauingenieure AG
  • School Area : 3250 m2
  • Double Sports Hall Area : 2420 m2
  • City : Würenlingen
  • Country : Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Johannes Marburg

Two functions, two halls, one ensemble. The new schoolhouse and double sports hall are two independent volumes that extend the ensemble of Weissenstein school complex. They define a new school yard and events space for the school and the community. The facades of the new buildings adopt the light-coloured clinker brick used throughout the complex but laid in a stretcher and Flemish bond.

Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Johannes Marburg
Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Johannes Marburg
Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Image 29 of 37
Plan - Ground Floor

Omitting the headers in the parapets creates a perforated grid (night-time cooling), while at the ends and above the windows the headers project slightly, creating an unmistakable play of light and shade. The character of both buildings is shaped by an internal hall – a „school hall“ and a „sports hall“ are made. Large, coloured infill areas in the prefabricated concrete loadbearing structure articulate both halls.

Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Interior Photography
© Johannes Marburg
Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Image 36 of 37
Sectional Diagram

They also serve the cross-ventilation of all the rooms without the need for ventilation technology. Placed precisely in the topography, the sports hall is integrated into the sports complex on three levels. The middle level connects to the schoolyard, while the upper gallery offers access to the outdoor sports facilities and can also be used to watch matches being played on the lower level.

Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Johannes Marburg
Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Johannes Marburg

The school building becomes a „space for school life“ with the two-storey school hall forming a central internal space. As a fire safety concept was agreed on, this entire space can be used for teaching or to hold events. This enables the complex as a whole to become part of educational, sporting and village life.

Save this picture!
Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner - Interior Photography
© Johannes Marburg

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:5303 Würenlingen, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSwitzerland
Cite: "Weissenstein New School Building and Double Sports Hall / Ernst Niklaus Fausch Partner" 03 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/986496/weissenstein-new-school-building-and-double-sports-hall-ernst-niklaus-fausch-partner> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream