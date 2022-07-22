We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice

After a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize has announced that 10 projects designed by emerging practices in the Americas have been shortlisted for the 2022 MCHAP.emerge.

The MCHAP.emerge acknowledges the best architectural project in the Americas by practices within its first ten years of operation: Pezo von Ellrichausen's Poli House won the inaugural MCHAP.emerge in 2014. Two years later, Mexican office PRODUCTORA was awarded for their design for the Pavilion for the Culture Fair at the Zocalo in Mexico City. In the latest cycle held in 2018, Rozana Montiel's Common Unity was chosen as the winner—the design of public space in a housing complex in Mexico City.

According to the jury, they "found extreme diversity across the nominated projects. This diversity is a result of projects which respond to their local conditions and offer lessons for a whole continent. Different contexts produce different values, provide specific materials and processes, and produce very diverse projects," while MCHAP 2022 Jury Chair Sandra Barclay explained in a statement released by the organization that "projects were assessed not in competition with others but measured by their ability to portray the needs and aspirations of their societies meaningfully and their capability to provide a new significance to their surrounding context."

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces 2022 MCHAP Outstanding Projects

Created by the College of Architecture at Illinois Institute of Technology in 2013, the 2022 MCHAP main prize winner will be announced in April 2023, while the winner of the MCHAP.emerge prize will be announced next September 21, 2022.

In alphabetical order, the MCHAP Shortlist for Emerging Practice Awards (MCHAP.emerge) includes:

8 Houses / Lucas Nicolas Geya
Argentina

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 2 of 11
8 Houses / Lucas Nicolas Geya. Image © Javier Agustin Rojas

Alcántara Housing Ensemble / Izquierdo Lehmann
Chile

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 3 of 11
Alcántara Housing Ensemble / Izquierdo Lehmann. Image © Roland Halbe

New Community Center for Otica Native Community / Semillas
Peru

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 4 of 11
New Community Center for Otica Native Community / Semillas. Image © Marilisa Galisai

Colosio Embankment Dam / UNAM School of Architecture / Loreta Castro Reguera, José Pablo Ambrosi
Mexico

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 5 of 11
Colosio Embankment Dam / UNAM School of Architecture | Loreta Castro Reguera, José Pablo Ambrosi. Image Courtesy of MCHAP

Earthbox / Equipo de Arquitectura
Paraguay

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 6 of 11
Earthbox / Equipo de Arquitectura. Image © Leonardo Mendez

Grand Canal Linear Park / 128 Architecture and Urban Design
Mexico

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 7 of 11
Grand Canal Linear Park / 128 Architecture and Urban Design. Image © Onnis Luque

Guayacan Nursery / Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Mexico

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 8 of 11
Guayacan Nursery / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Arlette Del Hoyo

Intermediate House / Equipo de Arquitectura
Paraguay

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 9 of 11
Intermediate House / Equipo de Arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

The Beach and the Time / gru.a
Brazil

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 10 of 11
The Beach and the Time / gru.a. Image Courtesy of gru.a

YPY 1731 / ARQTIPO + Paola Castelnuovo
Argentina

The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice - Image 11 of 11
Federico Kulekdjian. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Explore the 2022 MCHAP shortlist and discover ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of MCHAP.

Nicolás Valencia
NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nicolás Valencia. "The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice" 22 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985838/the-mies-crown-hall-prize-announces-shortlist-for-2022-mchap-award-for-emerging-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

