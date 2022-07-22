The Mies Crown Hall Prize Announces Shortlist for 2022 MCHAP Award for Emerging Practice

After a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize has announced that 10 projects designed by emerging practices in the Americas have been shortlisted for the 2022 MCHAP.emerge.

The MCHAP.emerge acknowledges the best architectural project in the Americas by practices within its first ten years of operation: Pezo von Ellrichausen's Poli House won the inaugural MCHAP.emerge in 2014. Two years later, Mexican office PRODUCTORA was awarded for their design for the Pavilion for the Culture Fair at the Zocalo in Mexico City. In the latest cycle held in 2018, Rozana Montiel's Common Unity was chosen as the winner—the design of public space in a housing complex in Mexico City.

According to the jury, they "found extreme diversity across the nominated projects. This diversity is a result of projects which respond to their local conditions and offer lessons for a whole continent. Different contexts produce different values, provide specific materials and processes, and produce very diverse projects," while MCHAP 2022 Jury Chair Sandra Barclay explained in a statement released by the organization that "projects were assessed not in competition with others but measured by their ability to portray the needs and aspirations of their societies meaningfully and their capability to provide a new significance to their surrounding context."

Created by the College of Architecture at Illinois Institute of Technology in 2013, the 2022 MCHAP main prize winner will be announced in April 2023, while the winner of the MCHAP.emerge prize will be announced next September 21, 2022.

In alphabetical order, the MCHAP Shortlist for Emerging Practice Awards (MCHAP.emerge) includes:

8 Houses / Lucas Nicolas Geya

Argentina

8 Houses / Lucas Nicolas Geya. Image © Javier Agustin Rojas

Alcántara Housing Ensemble / Izquierdo Lehmann. Image © Roland Halbe

New Community Center for Otica Native Community / Semillas. Image © Marilisa Galisai

Colosio Embankment Dam / UNAM School of Architecture / Loreta Castro Reguera, José Pablo Ambrosi

Mexico

Colosio Embankment Dam / UNAM School of Architecture | Loreta Castro Reguera, José Pablo Ambrosi. Image Courtesy of MCHAP

Earthbox / Equipo de Arquitectura. Image © Leonardo Mendez

Grand Canal Linear Park / 128 Architecture and Urban Design

Mexico

Grand Canal Linear Park / 128 Architecture and Urban Design. Image © Onnis Luque

Guayacan Nursery / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Mexico

Guayacan Nursery / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Arlette Del Hoyo

Intermediate House / Equipo de Arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

The Beach and the Time / gru.a. Image Courtesy of gru.a

