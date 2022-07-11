We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos presents a new project located in the city of Austin, Texas within a 145-acre lot on a hill next to Lake Austin, 20 minutes from downtown, forming a mixed-use master plan. The proposal integrates a set of spaces for nature and people through an architectural approach that seeks to link both its inhabitants and the general public through environmentally friendly cultural strategies.

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The city of Austin, Texas has a great biodiversity and privileged natural landscapes. At the same time, it is a practical yet quite sophisticated, corporate and yet extremely creative city with a unique balance between active and relaxed outdoor lifestyle and cosmopolitan indoor life. These distinctive qualities are celebrated in said project through conscious architecture, deep investigation of the context and sustainable development.
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States - Image 2 of 9
Main road to the complex, render by CG Verón. Image © Sordo Madaleno Architects

The architectural program contemplates an 80-key boutique hotel, a corporate pavilion cantilevering towards the lake, a public park with cultural components, and private dwellings of three different types (villas, hilltop condominiums, and ocean view residences). lake) and a house on the lake. Each space was designed with a program of public or private activities that responds to the different needs of users. The master plan was developed entirely in VR technology to take full advantage of the views of the lake and the city skyline.

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States - Image 3 of 9
View from Lake Austin, render by CG Verón. Image © Sordo Madaleno Architects

The three pillars that shaped the design of this set are Community, Nature, and Art, which are described by the design team below:

  • Community: We look to foster vibrant, yet comfortable, public places to enjoy and share a system of pedestrian streets, parks, plazas, and open spaces that encourage people to spend more time outdoors, creating a sense of community and active lifestyle through state-of-the-art amenities. These public spaces relate to every use, prioritizing pedestrian transit and offering better experiences with alternative, clean, and inclusive ways of transportation.
  • Nature: The masterplan is shaped by nature, celebrating the context of the existing topography, climate, surroundings, and views. We considered integral management of resources that include water, energy, food, and waste for an approach towards a low carbon emissions lifestyle. Some of the sustainable strategies include rainwater harvesting, waste composting, a fleet of community-owned electric cars, Timber Frame, PV Panels, a community-managed orchard, and a landscape strategy to increase native biodiversity.
  • Art: As a social initiative, the masterplan contemplates the integration of a public park enhanced by an Art Trail. Beyond just connecting the city in a physical way, it links people with art, nature, and their community while enjoying incredible views. A series of sculptures are located on the trail, activating public space through the concept of “Artivation.” A vertical element connects the Lake with the Art Trail, this offers the option of arrival by the water and becomes a viewpoint towards the bridge.

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States - Image 9 of 9
© Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

CREDITS

Architecture Leaders: Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas, Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro
Project leaders: Jorge Gerini, Rodrigo Flores, Boris Peña
Design Team: Adrián Aguilar, Carolina Fabela, Santiago Bonilla, Pedro Lara, Eduardo Cabral, Jorge Zaldívar, Jaime Sol, Rommel González, Lizbeth Saavedra, Luis Miguel Ortiz
Media & Marketing: Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz

