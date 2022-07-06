We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania

UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania

Save this article
UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania

UNStudio has been announced as the winner of the international competition "Un Iași pentru Viitor" to design a new residential district in the historical center of Iași, Romania. For this competition, organized by Iulius company, four offices have been invited to participate, Foster + Partners, MVRDV, UNStudio, and Zaha Hadid Architects. The main challenge of the competition brief was designing a building well integrated into a complex urban environment marked by historic monuments of different ages, new archeological discoveries, and open public spaces and gardens. The winning proposal, titled „Bridging Time, Bridging Communities,” aims to offer a coherent response to the particularities of the site.

UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania - Image 2 of 5UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania - Image 3 of 5UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania - Image 4 of 5UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania - Image 5 of 5+ 5

Save this picture!
UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania - Image 2 of 5
Courtesy of UNStudio

The complex will offer residential spaces as well as public amenities. The volumetric solution considers the city’s skyline and hopes to represent a subtle insertion. The lower levels are designed to allow pedestrian circulation through the development and to encourage connections from Sf. Andrei neighborhood to the Palace Square, one of the most representative public spaces in the city. The complex topography of the site was also a determining factor, as the different terraces help create a green oasis in the center of the complex.

Save this picture!
UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania - Image 5 of 5
Courtesy of UNStudio

The design of the new building is adapted to frame valuable perspectives toward the surrounding monuments. The axes defined by these perspectives also break the body of the building into six volumes, further enhancing the permeability of the development. The base levels are dedicated to public facilities. This and the landscaped terraces help create an active public space for future residents and local communities.

Related Article

UNStudio Wins Competition for Mixed-Use Tower in Dusseldorf

This is the fourth time I’m visiting the city of Iași, and I discover something new every time I come here. We studied the urban context intensely to design a project that is respectful of the historical monuments in the city. We developed a sustainable project for the city and future generations and are honored to be part of this process. - Arjan Dingsté, director and senior architect at UNStudio

Save this picture!
UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania - Image 3 of 5
Courtesy of UNStudio
Save this picture!
UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania - Image 4 of 5
Courtesy of UNStudio

The jury is composed of architects Șerban Țigănaș, Augustin Ioan, Dragoș Ciolacu, Mihai Corneliu Drișcu, Matei Bogoescu and historian Cătălin Turliuc, specialized in patrimonial conservation. The competition results will be presented during a public exhibition in Iași, open from 30th of June to 14th of July 2022.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "UNStudio Wins Competition to Design a New Residential District in Iași, Romania" 06 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984873/unstudio-wins-competition-to-design-a-new-residential-district-in-iasi-romania> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream