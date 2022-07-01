Creation of Banwan Village / Almost studio

+ 59

Client : Guizhou Mountain Small Passenger Travel Service Co., Ltd.

City : Ceheng

Country : China

Save this picture! village in the mountain. Image © Xiaoming Wang

Bouyei traditional villages in the mountains

Banwan Village is located in the mountains of southwest Guizhou province. This is a very well preserved traditional Buyi village because of its remoteness. In 2016, Banwan Village was selected to be the target of reconstruction by TV station. They built a primary school there. After the mass shoot, the mountain fell silent again. Nonprofit organizations run Minor renovations until in the village. At the end of 2020, "Almost Studio" entered the mountain based on the works of senior designers. It presided over the transformation design of Bouyei traditional buildings and the environmental construction of the whole village. The cutting-edge technical is not necessary in rural area, countryside needs "not so smart" architect. Sometimes rural design has nothing to do with popular aesthetics. it requires architects to take root in the site patiently, design architectural issues from a local perspective with local materials. Architects should evaluate the technical level of the construction team and consider logistics and costs, ignore design boundaries and solve local problems effectively

Bouyei traditional architectural form and problems

The traditional Bouyei architecture is typically 3-bay house, Ganlan Architecture. Rammed earth wall is seated on the land foundation and stilted building is column and tie wooden construction. The main room is full height, with two floors by the sides; The first floor is bedrooms and fire ponds, and the second floor is used as storage. The penthouse is on one side of the building. Poultry are raised in overhead Spaces. The traditional Bouyei construction technology is relatively simple. The main problem is that the wall and roof are not waterproof and insulated, poor lighting, crude toilet, and chaotic circuit design. Banwan village is short of funds and manpower, and logistics cost is expensive. The architect designed transformation scheme according to the conditions of each house, explored appropriate building materials and consider the budget. While we continuously optimized the structure and node practices with the progress of construction.

Design strategy

The architect referred to the insulation and waterproof practices of modern buildings, explored construction scheme with local workers based on the overall rural style. Design improved the lighting conditions in combination with local adjustment of the facade by introducing modern light transmitting materials such as glass and sunlight plate. Functional layout fits the usage habits of modern people, the second floor space is expanded, and the furniture is customized. In addition, toilets are improved by rebuilt penthouse or digging overhead floors according to the situation of each house.

Site operation

At the construction stage, the designer settled in the village for 4 months and renovated the village with the construction team and local people. Due to the lack of common building materials and the limited of local technical means of the construction team, the conventional construction drawings and node details are difficult to guide the work on site. Therefore, the designer used the modeling and drawing software of the mobile platform, and continuously improved the materials and construction methods through repeated discussions and experiments with workers and villagers on site, so as to solve problems with more local strategy.

Suitable design process for rural areas

The traditional commercial design process-plane, model, rendering, construction drawing- is not well suitable because of slow response, high cost and low communication efficiency in the practice of rural revitalization. In practice, the designer developed a new workflow-using mobile office equipment and corresponding drawing software- to go back and forth between the site and the office, so as to quickly solve the problems during construction. The accuracy of mapping drawings can not meet the design requirements. The architects measure the site by walking, record each tree and platform with the help of UAV. Establish the sense of scale, organize the flow line according to the landform, and directly design the scheme on site to guide the construction. Once the architect completed concrete cognition of the site, he can optimize the design scheme according to the construction schedule from distance.

Local design, elastic design, the countryside can grow on its own

The vast rural area breeds the primitive and simple aesthetic feeling. Designers should perceive this beauty and shape the environment with manpower and economic cost as few as possible. During the construction, we built rammed earth garden with earthwork, weave fence with local bamboo, and decorated flower beds with the old tiles removed from the roof. All of these creations are not the drawings on the computer, but the spontaneous actions of the local people during the construction. The architect observes and optimizes these structures, it created vitality and beauty which is completely different from urban commercial design in the countryside by taking a step back. In the mountains, we are tininess. Human traces are fragile. Only natural has experienced a long history here. The village can grow in its own way, which contains the will of plants, animals and land, as well as the enthusiasm of all the villagers during the construction. The architect did an "Almost" design that is so different from the commercial “precise” design, and keep trying to find a balance between the original aesthetic taste and modern design technology.