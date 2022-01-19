Huaji Cultural Resort Intervention / SZ-ARCHITECTS

+ 41

Design Team: Yue Liu, Hua Xu, Xin Liang, Ivan, Xinkai Ye, Deyong Kong

Clients: Nanjing lishi baohu jianshe jituan, Huaji Hotel

Interior: SZ-ARCHITECTS

Landscape: SZ-ARCHITECTS

Engineering: Nanjing hongning jianzhu gongcheng

Collaborators: Nanjing lishi baohu jianshe jituan AESEU

City: Nanjing

Country: China

Site introduction

Xiaoxihu historic district, which connected Fuzi Miao(The Confusious Temple) and Laomendong (East Zhonghua Gate) is located at the central area of Nanjing old city. Its boundary is also set up by historical landmarks: South of Changle Road; north of Madao Street; west of Gutong Lane; and east of Inner Qinhuai River. Xiaoxihu historic district was listed as the historical preservation zone in Nanjing Municipal Preservation Planning. Majority of its traditional architectural layout remained intact. With its winding streets and alleys, its spatial pattern facilitates the improvised yet vibrant urban texture and ultimately created the intricate residential form with complex adjacencies.

Save this picture! A bird 's-eye view of Xiao Xihu. Image © Mata Okawa

Existing architectural condition

After a thorough site survey, the structure of the host buildings disclosed their varied properties and also raised challenges: Two buildings were single-story wooden structures with pitched tile roofs. The other two multi-story towers were in brick- concrete structure, in which the majority of brick walls served as the main weight carrying element, and the flooring was made by pre-casted concrete slab.

Structural analysis composed several problems to be resolved:

1. The brick-concrete structure, especially the mortar in between, was extremely aged thus unstable.

2. The brick walls from the second to the fourth floor left hollow brick insulation, which was against the existing architectural code.

3. As the host buildings were built decades ago, fundamental structural elements as constructional columns and beam rings were missing.

4. The existing pre-casted concrete slab does not suffice structural requirements.

Structural reinforcement

To address the insufficient existing structural strength, we proposed re-applying steel mesh with high-strength polymer mortar to the overall brick walls and inserting constructional columns. The regular carbon fiber reinforcement layer was applied to the pre-casted concrete slab to increase its bend-resistant property. Also, steel angels were used to address curtain slabs that have insufficient length span.

Save this picture! Steel structure corridor. Image © Mata Okawa

Save this picture! Steel structure corridor. Image © Mata Okawa

Commercial zoning

Given the request from commercial partners, we re-organize the visiting circulations through the four buildings: A glass room was inserted between the original single-story buildings to form an indoor atrium. The two multi-story buildings are connected by a series of newly added steel corridors and form a unique longitudinal visiting experience. The ground floor of the four buildings merged into one commercial zone with various businesses and vendors: Chinese restaurants, noodle shops, cafes, bakeries, western restaurants, and bistors.

The second to fourth floor serves as a hotel with 44 guest rooms. The design of the guest room follows the characteristics of the original residential building. Semi-outdoor corridors bring the vibrant local vibe of the Nanjing old town into the modern commercial space. Also, each floor was designated into different room types through various doorways.

Save this picture! #29 The western restaurant on the first floor. Image © Mata Okawa

Spatial strategy

Sequence is a very important aspect of experience curating. "Scene changes as steps moves" was once the guideline for traditional Chinese gardening, which reflects its delicate arrangement of multiple spaces with multiple viewpoints and thus artistically created the changing experience, as in the long scrolls of Chinese painting.

Save this picture! Look #29 in #31 corridor of guest rooms. Image © Mata Okawa

As we renovate the host buildings, several consecutive bays form a continuous visiting experience with nested space as "a door in the door, and a scene in the scene ". the "static" scenes are coherent into a complete sequence as the "move" of the tour. The original spatial pattern of one open space was broken into sequences and formed a new indoor atrium, which leads people to the place of scenery and light without noticing through the openings and doorways.

Save this picture! #31 1F restaurant continuous box. Image © Mata Okawa

Save this picture! #31 1F restaurant window. Image © Mata Okawa

Summary

It has been five years since our initial study on the conservation and revitalization in Xiaoxihu District, and now the renovation will take shape. The winding streets with traditional Jiangnan (South-Yangtze) residences now mingle with communal museums, art studios, and 24-hour bookstores. Whereas the preservation and regeneration of Xiaoxihu District will never stop.