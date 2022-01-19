We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Huaji Cultural Resort Intervention / SZ-ARCHITECTS

Huaji Cultural Resort Intervention / SZ-ARCHITECTS

Huaji Cultural Resort Intervention / SZ-ARCHITECTS
#29 Facade. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 Facade. Image © Mata Okawa

#29 South facade. Image © Mata Okawa#29 South facade. Image © Mata Okawa#31 1F restaurant window. Image © Mata Okawa#31 1F restaurant continuous box. Image © Mata Okawa+ 41

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: SZ-ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4288
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mata Okawa, Runzi Zhu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 南京半杯水建筑装饰工程有限公司
  • Lead Architect: Zhikun Zhang
  • Design Team:Yue Liu, Hua Xu, Xin Liang, Ivan, Xinkai Ye, Deyong Kong
  • Clients:Nanjing lishi baohu jianshe jituan, Huaji Hotel
  • Interior:SZ-ARCHITECTS
  • Landscape:SZ-ARCHITECTS
  • Engineering:Nanjing hongning jianzhu gongcheng
  • Collaborators:Nanjing lishi baohu jianshe jituan AESEU
  • City:Nanjing
  • Country:China
#29 South facade. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 South facade. Image © Mata Okawa

Site introduction
Xiaoxihu historic district, which connected Fuzi Miao(The Confusious Temple) and Laomendong (East Zhonghua Gate) is located at the central area of Nanjing old city. Its boundary is also set up by historical landmarks: South of Changle Road; north of Madao Street; west of Gutong Lane; and east of Inner Qinhuai River. Xiaoxihu historic district was listed as the historical preservation zone in Nanjing Municipal Preservation Planning. Majority of its traditional architectural layout remained intact. With its winding streets and alleys, its spatial pattern facilitates the improvised yet vibrant urban texture and ultimately created the intricate residential form with complex adjacencies.

A bird 's-eye view of Xiao Xihu. Image © Mata Okawa
A bird 's-eye view of Xiao Xihu. Image © Mata Okawa

Existing architectural condition
After a thorough site survey, the structure of the host buildings disclosed their varied properties and also raised challenges: Two buildings were single-story wooden structures with pitched tile roofs. The other two multi-story towers were in brick- concrete structure, in which the majority of brick walls served as the main weight carrying element, and the flooring was made by pre-casted concrete slab.

#29 South facade. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 South facade. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 South facade. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 South facade. Image © Mata Okawa

Structural analysis composed several problems to be resolved:
1. The brick-concrete structure, especially the mortar in between, was extremely aged thus unstable.
2. The brick walls from the second to the fourth floor left hollow brick insulation, which was against the existing architectural code.
3. As the host buildings were built decades ago, fundamental structural elements as constructional columns and beam rings were missing.
4. The existing pre-casted concrete slab does not suffice structural requirements.

Functional division. Image Courtesy of SZ-ARCHITECTS
Functional division. Image Courtesy of SZ-ARCHITECTS

Structural reinforcement
To address the insufficient existing structural strength, we proposed re-applying steel mesh with high-strength polymer mortar to the overall brick walls and inserting constructional columns. The regular carbon fiber reinforcement layer was applied to the pre-casted concrete slab to increase its bend-resistant property.   Also, steel angels were used to address curtain slabs that have insufficient length span.

Steel structure corridor. Image © Mata Okawa
Steel structure corridor. Image © Mata Okawa
Steel structure corridor. Image © Mata Okawa
Steel structure corridor. Image © Mata Okawa

Commercial zoning
Given the request from commercial partners, we re-organize the visiting circulations through the four buildings:  A glass room was inserted between the original single-story buildings to form an indoor atrium. The two multi-story buildings are connected by a series of newly added steel corridors and form a unique longitudinal visiting experience. The ground floor of the four buildings merged into one commercial zone with various businesses and vendors: Chinese restaurants, noodle shops, cafes, bakeries, western restaurants, and bistors.

#29 Atrium 1F. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 Atrium 1F. Image © Mata Okawa
Analysis. Image Courtesy of SZ-ARCHITECTS
Analysis. Image Courtesy of SZ-ARCHITECTS
#29 Atrium 2F. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 Atrium 2F. Image © Mata Okawa

The second to fourth floor serves as a hotel with 44 guest rooms. The design of the guest room follows the characteristics of the original residential building. Semi-outdoor corridors bring the vibrant local vibe of the Nanjing old town into the modern commercial space. Also, each floor was designated into different room types through various doorways.

#29 Atrium 3F. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 Atrium 3F. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 The western restaurant on the first floor. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 The western restaurant on the first floor. Image © Mata Okawa

Spatial strategy
Sequence is a very important aspect of experience curating. "Scene changes as steps moves" was once the guideline for traditional Chinese gardening, which reflects its delicate arrangement of multiple spaces with multiple viewpoints and thus artistically created the changing experience, as in the long scrolls of Chinese painting.

Look #29 in #31 corridor of guest rooms. Image © Mata Okawa
Look #29 in #31 corridor of guest rooms. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 West facade. Image © Mata Okawa
#29 West facade. Image © Mata Okawa

As we renovate the host buildings, several consecutive bays form a continuous visiting experience with nested space as "a door in the door, and a scene in the scene ". the "static" scenes are coherent into a complete sequence as the "move" of the tour. The original spatial pattern of one open space was broken into sequences and formed a new indoor atrium, which leads people to the place of scenery and light without noticing through the openings and doorways.

#31 1F restaurant continuous box. Image © Mata Okawa
#31 1F restaurant continuous box. Image © Mata Okawa
#31 1F restaurant window. Image © Mata Okawa
#31 1F restaurant window. Image © Mata Okawa

Summary
It has been five years since our initial study on the conservation and revitalization in Xiaoxihu District, and now the renovation will take shape. The winding streets with traditional Jiangnan (South-Yangtze) residences now mingle with communal museums, art studios, and 24-hour bookstores. Whereas the preservation and regeneration of Xiaoxihu District will never stop.

#31 Red brick restaurant . Image © Runzi Zhu
#31 Red brick restaurant . Image © Runzi Zhu
#31 window. Image © Mata Okawa
#31 window. Image © Mata Okawa

Address:Madao Rd,Qinghuai District,Nanjing,China

Cite: "Huaji Cultural Resort Intervention / SZ-ARCHITECTS" 19 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/975259/huaji-cultural-resort-intervention-sz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

#29 Facade. Image © Mata Okawa

南京小西湖历史地段花迹文旅改造 / 实在建筑设计事务所

