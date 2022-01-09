We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

PIZZA 4P's Restaurant / KKA and Partners + Studio DIG

PIZZA 4P’s Restaurant / KKA and Partners + Studio DIG
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Hanoi, Vietnam
  Architects: KKA and Partners, Studio DIG
  Area:  320
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Hoang Le
  Lead Architects: Nguyen Van Khuong, Masashi Jimbo
  Design Team:Khai Nguyen, Hieu Le, Kosuke Yoneyama
  Client:PIZZA 4PS CORP 
  Contractor:Hoang Thanh
  • Architects:KKA and Partners, Studio DIG
  • City:Hanoi
  • Country:Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. The 23rd restaurant of the famous Pizza 4P’s in Vietnam is located in the prime position of Indochina Plaza Hanoi Residencesin in Xuan Thuy Street. The restaurant’s first-floor facade resembles a contemporary sculpture with the red color of Bat Trang bricks, standing out on the bustling Xuan Thuy street. The Bat Trang ceramic brick walls divide the layout into private but intimate interlocking spaces, which were inspired by the narrow alleys in downtown Hanoi. This is the place for some amazing combinations of windows and green spaces, creating diverse views of the city.

Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
After a flight of stairs, at the end of the staircase lies a large wall of Bat Trang emerald green ceramic tiles. This elegant green space is the perfect spot for warm and cozy gatherings. The raised 2nd floor contributes the feeling of privacy to the customers while retaining the harmony and connection with the overall space by using greenery as borders.

By using local ceramic bricks as the dominant material, the question of “How to awake the tradition” has now been answered. By turning $2 tiles into lamps and distinguished wall panels, their values have increased 15 times. Our design with high aesthetic and utility is to honor the beauty of traditional materials, as well as to preserve and develop the remaining long-established craft villages in Vietnam.

Address:11B, Bao Khanh Alley, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam

