Kinnerton Street / Well St Studio + Turner Works

Save this picture! Courtesy of Well St Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A historic mews house refurbishment and extension recently completed in SW1 by Well St Studio and Turner Works using a sparse palette of materials with careful and precise interventions into the existing fabric creating a calm and cohesive new home.

A formerly haphazard internal circulation between poorly connected and ill-lit spaces meant the house desperately needed reconsideration. The existing fabric was stripped completely back or rebuilt entirely, circulation rationalized and formerly dark spaces opened out to the back to bring light deep into the floor plans while maintaining privacy. A glass and concrete-finned roof filters light throughout the volume.

The transformation of the house from a mismatched agglomeration of parts and dark warrenlike circulation into a highly articulated and clearly defined whole required boldness and trust on the part of the client, a readiness both to initially consider and to then commit to the dramatic changes required to achieve the result.

In identifying the clearest opportunities within possible options to define the overall concept, seeking to re-enliven and liberate the new house interior, three defining moves were made: to remove the back wall of the house sheltered by a new expansive glass surface, to excavate the rear terrace and existing lower ground floor to a combined lower level, and to insert a sculptural element in the form of the rationalized stair circulation. Realization of the concept generates new legibility and purity of form, honed by material and heightened through rigorous execution of details and careful manipulation of light.

Site-cast architectural finish concrete fins were inserted over the new double-height space, forming both loadbearing support to a new glazed flat roof and a sculptural element serving to modulate daylight within the space; rebounding ambient light and casting articulated shading across the walls and floor.

The upper rear façade was reinstated in reclaimed and reused site brick following the removal of a bulky blocked-off chimney structure. Here a new folding steel-frame double doors and bespoke cast iron Juliette balcony create a view out across the new glazed roof and concrete fins, providing glimpses through and into the double-height space and dining room below.

Permitted by the removal of the old back access and stairs, the deepened entrance space also allowed for a full reconfiguration of the circulation between each of the floors. A single-direction flight runs up to the bedrooms and master bathroom here and a landing mid-way gives a view out from a retained window opening to the mews below. A second flight runs directly underneath the first, winding around at lower ground floor level and accommodating an intermediary space; giving access to a shower room and understairs storage space before opening into the double-height dining room.

The rear elevation is fully glazed in slender profiled and thermally-broken steel in a pale grey-white textured finish. The lower section of the glazing is formed by a folding door arrangement, allowing the space to be opened up to the outside.