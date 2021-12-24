The Origin of Life Museum / Fenhom·URO

+ 30

Design Team: Mazie, Jinzhou Wu

Client: Global Sunac Exhbition ＆ Tourism Group

Lighting Design: LP

City: Meishan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In China, sex culture has always been a topic that people are ashamed to discuss. Sex education in China is deficient, and the output of sex education is usually wrong. A year ago the design team was given the task of designing a sexual culture museum in the Pengzu Mountain. Peng Zu realized longevity and health preservation through chamber technique, guiding technique, and dietary technique. The culture hall of the Origin of life focuses on peng Zu's research on chamber technique and related education and popular science. What kind of sexual culture museum can attract people to learn about it? Ying Zhang who designed this museum, an architect and interior designer who graduated from Harvard, said the sex culture exhibition hall should popularize sex culture education and life education to people through artistic expression so that the sex culture education exhibition hall is no longer a place that people refuse to avoid, but people can look like a piece of art.

The curve in the human body is the source of life and the inspiration of the whole space composition. The design team extracted the stretching, zigzagging, and undulating relations in the body into the space, and evolved a unique and distinctive three-dimensional curved wall with aesthetic feeling just like sculpture. In the design of the whole vestibule of the Origin of Life Culture Museum, the design team runs through the whole vestibule through two curved staircases, one winding up and the other descending. The two staircases are intertwined in the perspective of the vestibule, implying male and female roles in both genders. They are facing each other independently, yet equally.

In the design process of the exhibition hall, the design team is not only limited to the study of space modeling, but also to the whole process of sexual culture and history. They found such a phenomenon: for a long time, the female sexual behavior has been subjected to endless misunderstandings and condemnation, even be "demonized" into to control means of female body and mind, in the study of the historic culture. We also see a lot of like "chastity memorial arch" of women's inequality constraints. The development of sexual culture reflects the changes in the relationship between men and women in social life. With the rise of women's power, more and more people realize that each of us should have the right to enjoy safe, comfortable, and satisfying sexual behavior and pleasure. From the understanding of sex, discussion of sex to enjoy sex, society should be equal to treat every woman as an independent individual, not a man's accessories. The source of life of science and culture education, which is a very key point is gender equality, that is, life equality. Our sex education needs to get across that sex is a matter between men and women; there is no hierarchy.

Through the historical research of sexual culture, the design team has set up four different exhibition halls in the exhibition hall: Tiandi, Yunyu, Liuli, and Present. The four exhibition halls correspond to four themes: the origin of life (adolescent sex education exhibition hall), life intercourse, gender oppression that occurred in history, current social psychological counseling, and reflection.

The spatial atmosphere presented in each exhibition hall is different, corresponding to the logic of the spatial movement line of "rising, inheriting, turning and combining". For example, the exhibition hall of heaven and earth is the source of life of all things, so it is bright and cheerful; The Liuli exhibition hall focuses on the gender oppression and stereotypes that men and women have suffered in the long history at home and abroad, while the feeling of space is oppressive and dim.

Architectural design extracts the abstract concept of the combination of Yin and Yang, spatial interior design extracts the curving language of the human body, and the whole design logic from the landscape, architecture, and then to the interior into a progressive spatial relationship. Each part of the modeling has a basis, not for modeling, but through visual artistic expression, the narrative design through the space design logic, moving line, and exhibition hall layout logic.

By this body art exhibition hall design, the design team hopes to attract more people to visit the sex culture exhibition hall, more information related to popular science education, respect for life is equal, society can pay more attention to the equal rights of women in the sex and prevention more minor tragedy caused by lack of information about sex education.