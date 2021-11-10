We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. ZAO TANG Pop-up Gallery on Asian Arts and Feminism / Local Collective + Stigma Room

ZAO TANG Pop-up Gallery on Asian Arts and Feminism / Local Collective + Stigma Room

Save this project
ZAO TANG Pop-up Gallery on Asian Arts and Feminism / Local Collective + Stigma Room

© Taran Wilkhu© Taran Wilkhu© Taran Wilkhu© Taran Wilkhu+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Gallery
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Local Collective, Stigma Room
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  53
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Taran Wilkhu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NW London Tilers, Rennew Reclamation Yard
  • Lead Architects: Lisa Chan
  • Design And Curation:Local Collective and Stigma Room
  • Client:Malin+Goetz and Arts Council England
  • Artists:Ayumi Kajiwara, Hannah Lim, Stigma, Victoria Pham, Youngsook Choi, and Yushi Li
  • Lighting Specialist:Francesco Anselmo
  • Fabrication:CNC Projects
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

Text description provided by the architects. Local Collective and Stigma Room – a collective of architects, artists, and researchers – have transformed a ground floor retail into a contemporary bathhouse in Notting Hill, London, for skincare brand Malin+Goetz and the Arts Council England.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

The pop-up gallery seeks to reclaim, re-energise, and re-imagine the UK’s high streets - post-pandemic - through a mixed-used strategy of introducing cultural programme into what is usually a consumption-led experience.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu
Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

The curation, “Zao Tang” (bathhouse in Chinese), stems from an ongoing exploration of the intersection between Asian identity and feminism, and the cultural charge of Asian bathhouses as a ground for social exchange. The gallery not only serves as a platform for creatives of colour and their works to reach a wider community, but also as an open invitation for communities and cultural organisations to connect through art, host activities in this public room, and reclaim ownership of our streets.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

We want to make art accessible for the public and blend it into peoples daily expression. Perhaps on your way to the post office or on your way back from a meeting, we hope there is always a social ground – your urban living room – where you can meet people, join a workshop, soak in art, celebrate diversity and feel connected.” - Lisa Chan, founder of Local Collective.

We want to use the immersive art-viewing experience to activate community kinships through the physicalisation of social exchange. Use art to connect, give the city back to the locals.” - Shutian Zhou and Cong Ding, co-founders of Stigma Room.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

The reception of art is accentuated by the sequence and form of encounter as Local Collective and Stigma Room transform the gallery into a contemporary bathhouse that interweaves the self, community, and heritage. Mimicking the bathing ritual in Asian bathhouses, one is invited to first cleanse the self, washing off pre-conceptions and quotidian concerns through the viewing of Victoria Pham’s video portrait and Stigma’s pseudo-narratives. With the refreshing smell of bergamot by Malin+Goetz, one is then invited to join the others in the public bath for a collective reception and conversation on Hannah Lim’s re-appropriated snuff bottles, Yushi Li’s binary gaze, and Youngsook Choi’s collective grief. The exhibition is both intimate and social, drifting away from traditional art-viewing to an immersive cultural experience. Join the conversation at this public bathhouse, at 230 Portobello Road, London.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

“A diverse line-up of six emerging and established female East and Southeast Asian artists, working across a wide range of media, are selected to present a connective strength that speaks about the identity of Asian feminists, provide assurance to under-represented members of Asian communities of London, and invite all members to join in and celebrate cultural diversity.” – Lisa Chan.

Save this picture!
© Taran Wilkhu
© Taran Wilkhu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:230 Portobello Road, Notting Hill, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Local Collective
Office
Stigma Room
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryUnited Kingdom
Cite: "ZAO TANG Pop-up Gallery on Asian Arts and Feminism / Local Collective + Stigma Room" 10 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971679/zao-tang-pop-up-gallery-on-asian-arts-and-feminism-local-collective-plus-stigma-room> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream