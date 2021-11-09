Zaha Hadid Architects Completes Infinitus Plaza in China

The Infinuts Plaza headquarters designed by Zaha Hadid Architects was inaugurated today, proposing a gateway for the new Baiyun Central Business District in Guangzhou, China. Developed on the site of a decommissioned airport traversed by a metro tunnel, the project proposes two distinct volumes with central atria that connect at multiple levels, resembling an infinity loop. Bringing together offices, research facilities, labs and a learning centre, the design proposes a work environment centred around connectivity and adaptability.

The morphology creates a series of loops that foster interaction between departments and define a series of outdoor spaces that promote a sense of community. The bridges house various communal spaces, including gyms and exercise rooms, as well as a restaurant, café and recreation areas, while the gardens and outdoor landscaped areas are complemented by a jogging track and walking paths on the roof. The project incorporates a series of sustainability strategies and construction technologies meant to reduce the operational and life cycle carbon emissions.

Structural optimization reduced the amount of concrete used and increased the proportion of recycled materials, primarily steel, glass, wood and gypsum components. Solar heat gain was reduced by carefully considering the outdoor terraces that self-shade and the façade shading panels. Additionally, the atriums are cooled by a network of sprinklers that spray collected water particles onto the ETFE membrane of the roofs, a process operated by a smart building management system.