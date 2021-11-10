We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Casa Serbia / Grupo Culata Jovái

Casa Serbia / Grupo Culata Jovái
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli© Federico Cairoli+ 31

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation
Asunción, Paraguay
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The project in question is a large house in the center of Asunción that has gone through different phases and reforms and that once again will be converted into a home. The assignment requires the integration of some spaces and the improvement of the general conditions of the building without modifying the typology. This is done in a very simple way: removing the surplus constructions accumulated in previous renovations, favoring the entry of light and natural ventilation, repairing the construction where necessary and reusing the materials from the demolitions where possible.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

“The name of things. The water fell on the stone. The first name, onomatopoeic, probably. In that name (the first name), a link: the sound emitted refers to what is named. "

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

"If we can satisfy ourselves in semantics, it is possible that we also hunger for that place, there, where meanings are born."

Floor Plan and Section - Original
Floor Plan and Section - Original
Floor Plan and Section - Renovation
Floor Plan and Section - Renovation

"Fortunately, different names are found for the same thing, or a single name for different places (or: things, people, feelings and birds)."

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

“This house, by name: chorizo, to remember ways of living together. However, those who inhabit it call it Serbia, because it is the scene of life. "

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

Cite: "Casa Serbia / Grupo Culata Jovái" [Casa Serbia / Grupo Culata Jovái] 10 Nov 2021. ArchDaily.

