Casa Serbia / Grupo Culata Jovái

Project Team: Emmerick Braun Enciso,Miky González Merlo, Mariángeles González, Hassan Yaryes

City: Asunción

Country: Paraguay

Text description provided by the architects. The project in question is a large house in the center of Asunción that has gone through different phases and reforms and that once again will be converted into a home. The assignment requires the integration of some spaces and the improvement of the general conditions of the building without modifying the typology. This is done in a very simple way: removing the surplus constructions accumulated in previous renovations, favoring the entry of light and natural ventilation, repairing the construction where necessary and reusing the materials from the demolitions where possible.

“The name of things. The water fell on the stone. The first name, onomatopoeic, probably. In that name (the first name), a link: the sound emitted refers to what is named. "

"If we can satisfy ourselves in semantics, it is possible that we also hunger for that place, there, where meanings are born."

Save this picture! Floor Plan and Section - Original

Save this picture! Floor Plan and Section - Renovation

"Fortunately, different names are found for the same thing, or a single name for different places (or: things, people, feelings and birds)."

“This house, by name: chorizo, to remember ways of living together. However, those who inhabit it call it Serbia, because it is the scene of life. "