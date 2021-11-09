La Mer Panji Bakery & Cafe / 100A associates

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. On the coastline of Ulsan, PanJi Village exists. Its name derived from the look of the plate joint, which looked like Panji (cardboard) that was made through volcanic activities. Panji Village has a plank rock where the myth of the sea goddess started. According to the myth- she exhaled a deep breath into the water, then a deep, round hole was created- and there she floated water shoes on it. We built the identity of the brand and space by reflecting the place of this special village along with its mysterious myth.

The architectural texture that has been inspired by the joints and waves not only interacts with light changes, making it able to create various variations but also serves as the visual effect as if the architecture is floating in the sea. This was done with the designed water space made to draw the sea into the deeper space, which also allows expanding the architecture's boundaries. You can encounter the theater-style seats by passing through the long counter that would remind you of golden waves, and this area reflects the client's opinion of making it possible for the visitors to enjoy the ocean view when seated.

This space was built for extraordinary enjoyment, where you can experience the dreamy atmosphere of a theatrical place at a leisurely pace with a view of the sea. The object of black and small pieces made for this space was designed with the motif of volcano fragments, starlight waving over the black sea, and rocks.

There is a graphite drawing by Paul Bonnat called Promontoire rocheux dans(A place with rocks on the beach). It inspired the architect while designing, and was often taken out in the process of realizing this space. Looking at this work, we dreamed of a space of the sea and rocks that resemble and shine this place. I hope that "La Mer PanJI," which is being refined with the sincere touch of our client regardless of the designer's hand, will always remain a space that resembles this place and shines beautifully.