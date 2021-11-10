We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Studio in Perdizes / MMBB Arquitetos

Studio in Perdizes / MMBB Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Workshop, Visual Arts Center, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
© Nelson Kon
Text description provided by the architects. The proposal consists of transforming a warehouse located in the Perdizes neighborhood, São Paulo, into a studio for an artist.

© Nelson Kon
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
An independent structure was built which, implanted inside the existing building, contains the support program, while the artistic production takes place in the resulting void.

© Nelson Kon
This new structure, which measures 12x3m, is positioned along with one of the sidewalls of the shed that surrounds it and is built with CLT (Cross Laminated Timber). It has a shelf along its entire length and houses a storage room, bathroom, and pantry, as well as an office on the mezzanine.

© Nelson Kon
Section A
Section A
Section F
Section F
© Nelson Kon
It was also proposed a new roof composed of a steel framework that configures a longitudinal clerestory.

© Nelson Kon
Address: São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

MMBB Arquitetos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopCultural ArchitectureLearningvisual arts centerRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Studio in Perdizes / MMBB Arquitetos" [Oficina em Perdizes / MMBB Arquitetos] 10 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971612/studio-in-perdizes-mmbb-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

