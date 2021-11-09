We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes

Cultural Center Le 148 / WAW Achitectes

© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation, Cultural Center
Alfortville, France
  • Architects: WAW Achitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  275
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL
  • Lead Architects: Arnaud Coutine, Bérenger Marinot, Stanislas Chevreux
© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL
© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

Text description provided by the architects. Cultural Center “Le 148” regroups the cultural spaces and administration offices of Alfortville, located ten minutes away from Paris. In its existent state, the link of this equipment to the city was non-existent. Moreover, the central courtyard, blocked by a wall, prevented any connection to the Paul Vaillant Couturier shopping street.

© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL
© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

The initial request was to adapt it to the city norms of accessibility of the interior court and this gave WAW ARCHITECTES the occasion to deeply transform the place’s identity into what it is today. The old mineral court of “Le 148” was so dented and closed in its four sides, that with the renovation it metamorphosed into a unique and colored patio, vegetated and viewable from the public space.

Axonometric
Axonometric

A Pink colorimetry is put in place touching the elements of the central court and the façades that compose it. The global dyed plays the main role as a unifying material.

© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL
© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

A leveling game in the new court allows entry to the different buildings through a system of gateways. This allows a distance from the courtyard creating at the same time a plant fault at the foot of each of the building’s entrances.

© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL
© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

The passage through each of these gateways is surrounded by grasses that mark the entrance of each building. Finally, a graphic game of curves varying between two finishing aspects echoes the contour lines shaping the new public space.

Plan
Plan

The court finally has public access according to the local norms and also provides the city with a cultural center full of color and contrast that is well appreciated by the local community, thanks to the work of WAW ARCHITECTES.

© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL
© MFL Photo / Mathieu FIOL

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Alfortville, France

About this office
WAW Achitectes
Office

