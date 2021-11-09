We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Industrial Architecture
  Lithuania
  Farmers Circle / DO Architects

Farmers Circle / DO Architects

Farmers Circle / DO Architects

© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture
Radiškis, Lithuania
  • Senior Architect:Domantas Baltrūnas
  • Junior Architect:Edgar Vladimirenko
  • Architect:Sabina Daugėlienė, Andrė Baldišiūtė,
  • Owner, Visionary:Niels Peter Pretzmann
  • City:Radiškis
  • Country:Lithuania
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Farmers Circle is an old farm revived in a 500-hectare hilly area in the Ukmergė district, presenting farming as an event.

© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography

In addition to the usual vegetable fields and grazing cattle, there is a conference center, restaurant, hotel, newly equipped nature trails, and terraces with outdoor fireplaces.

Courtesy of DO Architects
Courtesy of DO Architects

The main architectural and urban challenges were to find a harmonious relationship between rural nature, cultured landscape, old farm buildings, modern architecture, and everyday farming.

© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite Photography

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Žirgyno str. 1, Radiškis, Ukmergė district, Lithuania

About this office
DO Architects
Office

