Farmers Circle / DO Architects

+ 17

Senior Architect: Domantas Baltrūnas

Junior Architect: Edgar Vladimirenko

Architect: Sabina Daugėlienė, Andrė Baldišiūtė,

Owner, Visionary: Niels Peter Pretzmann

City: Radiškis

Country: Lithuania

Text description provided by the architects. Farmers Circle is an old farm revived in a 500-hectare hilly area in the Ukmergė district, presenting farming as an event.

In addition to the usual vegetable fields and grazing cattle, there is a conference center, restaurant, hotel, newly equipped nature trails, and terraces with outdoor fireplaces.

The main architectural and urban challenges were to find a harmonious relationship between rural nature, cultured landscape, old farm buildings, modern architecture, and everyday farming.