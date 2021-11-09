Bauman Loft / Nefa Architects

+ 15

Architect: Anastasia Skilyagina

Engineering: Sergey Kurepin

Project Manager: Viktoriya Nagurnaya

Light: Centrsvet

City: Moscow

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. This project by NefaArchitects is located in a historical building of a tea sorting facility, freshly repurposed as a residential cluster. The building was designed in the early 20th century (before1917) and is an excellent example of the red brick industrial architecture of that era.

For us, this job was particularly appealing because of the necessity to fit all the essentials of an apartment in such a compact cubicle space.

The solution was to introduce levels, using ceilings height (4,3m); Entrance, sofa & kitchen area are located on the bottom level; the Second level is raised to the height of the windowsill, and used for the bedroom compartment; the Third level is bathroom and wardrobe.

Colour scheme of the project is white with accents of blue and black graphical details, such as the bedroom partition frame, stair railings, light, and electrical accessories.

The main design accent is the sliding bedroom partition, where we used textured glass with a linear pattern, combined in a multi-direction scheme to create an optical effect that reveals when the sliding part is in motion.

Overall the studio looks minimalistic and nevertheless has all the functions of the “ individual living cell”, with enough storage space, a kitchen equipped with all the appliances, and a full-size bathroom. Custom-made bar\dining table is movable and can be adjusted in the space as desired. Also, there is a folding screen for watching movies.