Meet the Winners of the TRANSFER Architecture Video Award 2021

TRANSFER Architecture Video Award announced the awarded entries of its second edition in the framework of the cinema encounters Ecrans Urbains 2021 at the Musée Cantonal des Beaux-Arts of Lausanne, Switzerland.

The winner is the video by Joshua Bolchover and John Lin, Split Lives, Hong Kong, 2021

In the authors’ words, “the film depicts the vernacular typology of the underground earth houses in China and elucidates the dialectic between the past and the present, the traditional and the generic, and the rural and the urban that shapes and configures China’s contemporary condition.”

Joshua Bolchover and John Lin set up Rural Urban Framework (RUF) as a design and research lab at the University of Hong Kong. Over the last 12 years, RUF focused on sites impacted by the dynamics between urban and rural transformation.

Honourable Mentions

The jury awarded four honourable mentions to the following videos:

Not by Bricks Alone, Archie Cantwell, Ireland, 2019

Art Barn, Jim Stephenson, United Kingdom, 2020

A Short History of the Elevator Pitch, Ines Weizman, United Kingdom, 2020

Grounded, Tapio Snellman, United Kingdom / Philippines, 2019

You can discover all finalists and shortlisted at the TRANSFER Global Architecture Platform.

TRANSFER Architecture Video Award is an international biannual award created by TRANSFER in 2019 to recognize the best contributions exploring innovative ways of analysing architecture, city or landscape through the short video format. As architectural editors, through this Award, we aim to explore the potential of this format, linked to the contemporary digital means of communication, both as a critical tool and as an artistic practice to reflect on our built environment.