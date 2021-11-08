The Architectural Photography Awards 2021 Announces its Shortlist

The Architectural Photography Awards 2021 has announced its shortlist for its ninth edition. Supported by Aluprof UK and the World Architecture Festival (WAF), the shortlist was selected from around 2000 entries and 42 countries, "highlighting the expertise of architectural photography and focusing on the skill and creativity of the photographer". The photographs are divided into 6 categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, which this year’s theme is Greening the City, and Portfolio with the theme of Building with History.
The photographs will be on display at WAFChina in Chendu, from November 4th - 7th, and at WAF Interactive Digital from December 1st - 3rd, where delegates get to vote for their favorite shots. On December 3rd, three awards will be announced: the Overall award, the Portfolio category award, and the Mobile category award, with two winners in each category.
This year's jury consists of Richard Bryant, Hon. FRIBA, Hon. Doc Design Kingston University, architectural photographer, Hamish Crooks - Media Licensing & Archive Consultant at Magnum Photos, Laurian Ghinitoiu - Overall Winner of The APA 2019, Chloe Grimshaw - Representative of the Grimshaw Foundation, Katy Harris, Partner & Head of Communications, Foster + Partners, and Marco Iuliano - Reader of Architecture, University of Liverpool School of Architecture, UK.