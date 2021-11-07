We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Iran
  5. Niayesh Office Building / BonnArq Architects

Niayesh Office Building / BonnArq Architects

Save this project
Niayesh Office Building / BonnArq Architects

© Behzad Atabaki© Behzad Atabaki© Behzad Atabaki© Behzad Atabaki+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Tehran, Iran
  • Drawing & Presntation:Soheil Korjani, Sayna Afshar, Hamed Sarhadi
  • Electrical Consultant:Mohammad Bolourian
  • Mechanical Consultant:Mohammad Hassan Sharif Mousavi
  • Project Manager:Reza Farahbakhsh
  • Construction:Hassan Farahhbakhsh, Sam Nasiripour
  • City:Tehran
  • Country:Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Behzad Atabaki
© Behzad Atabaki

Text description provided by the architects. Niayesh Office Building overlooks a busy expressway in Tehran and is set on a disproportionate triangular plot of land. The main design objectives were to create a form that would not reflect the disproportionality, through setting the layers free from a monotonous repetition or other structural confinements. Here, each layer moves independently from the one on top of the other below.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Floor Plan (2-3-5)
Floor Plan (2-3-5)

The floor layers, while not exactly similar, build up in a free manner and take on a light color single-material stone cover to create a harmonic and homogenous identity/quality for the building. In the sunlight, dark shades are drawn over these monochrome shapes which make the lines take on a more horizontal characteristic. This characteristic is further highlighted by the height of the building in proportion to its area (seven floors on the ground). The windows, further define this concept, where some are again stretched alongside the building as they mean to help the eye glide around it.

Save this picture!
© Behzad Atabaki
© Behzad Atabaki
Save this picture!
East Elevation
East Elevation
Save this picture!
© Behzad Atabaki
© Behzad Atabaki
Save this picture!
Design Process
Design Process

The building's identity also takes a cue from the high level of kinetic energy surrounding the site in that it resembles a photographic image of a fast-moving object that is seen as stretched wavelike lines. All this provides the building with free-floating lines that run all around it and connect the north-south orientation very smoothly avoiding any sharp angles and giving it aesthetic consistency on every level. 

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Floor Plan (1-4-6)
Floor Plan (1-4-6)
Save this picture!
© Behzad Atabaki
© Behzad Atabaki

The interior moves along with the same concept of spatial smoothness and flow. The units have been designed based on an open office system and may be partitioned according to their desired functions. In order to benefit from the daylight and the fascinating views of the city, mountains and the sky, large windows have been installed. Exterior lines flow into the interior in a calmer softer way, and then onto the ceiling where they have formed track of lights and together with other lighting designed in the ceiling that provides the lighting at night. The bright white color of the walls, the floor, and the ceiling reflects the same concept of the mono-material and harmonic façade.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Tehran, District 2, Farhang Blvd, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BonnArq Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsIran
Cite: "Niayesh Office Building / BonnArq Architects" 07 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971438/niayesh-office-building-bonnarq-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream