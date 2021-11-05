Ofiice in Sakurazaka / Design Associates Nakamura

Save this picture! © Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office



''One large roof'' connects the office space and seminar room together with a semi-outdoor terrace to create a building where people can gather.





We designed a warm office by using a lot of wood inside and outside. We designed office space with two different characters ''An open office with an atrium'' and ''A warm office surrounded by wood''.



An outdoor terrace with deep eaves welcomes people.