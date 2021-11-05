We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Ofiice in Sakurazaka / Design Associates Nakamura

Ofiice in Sakurazaka / Design Associates Nakamura

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Fukuoka, Japan
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

''One large roof'' connects the office space and seminar room together with a semi-outdoor terrace to create a building where people can gather.

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

We designed a warm office by using a lot of wood inside and outside. We designed office space with two different characters ''An open office with an atrium'' and ''A warm office surrounded by wood''.

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
Plans
Plans

An outdoor terrace with deep eaves welcomes people.

© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office
© Kawasumi Kobayashi Kenji Photograph Office

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Fukuoka, Japan

About this office
Design Associates Nakamura
Office

Product

Wood

