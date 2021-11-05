We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. C40 and Arup Showcase Climate Action Initiatives from 11 Global Cities Within a Virtual Exhibition at COP26

C40 and Arup Showcase Climate Action Initiatives from 11 Global Cities Within a Virtual Exhibition at COP26

Save this article
C40 and Arup Showcase Climate Action Initiatives from 11 Global Cities Within a Virtual Exhibition at COP26

This week, the C40 global network of cities and engineering and sustainability firm Arup launched a virtual exhibition showcasing examples of climate initiatives and resiliency strategies from 11 cities committed to addressing climate change. Given that cities account for more than 70% of global carbon emissions, the Global Cities Climate Action Exhibition aims to highlight the role of cities in reaching climate targets through local policies and urban development plans, achieving tangible emission reductions and increasing social equity.

Courtesy of Arup and C40Courtesy of Arup and C40Courtesy of Arup and C40Courtesy of Arup and C40+ 5

A smart app facilitating door-to-door recycling services in Beijing, affordable low carbon housing solutions in Nairobi, a carbon-neutrality plan for Los Angeles, a retrofit acceleration programme in London and a green corridor in Bogotá are just some of the climate actions illustrated within the exhibition curated by Arup and the C40 network. The project is meant to demonstrate to delegates at COP26 the value of city-led initiatives in achieving global climate goals.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Arup and C40
Courtesy of Arup and C40

Showcasing examples from Auckland, Beijing, Bogotá, Istanbul, Jakarta, Lima, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Nairobi, and Washington, D.C., the project highlights the significant impact of city-led climate action. From rainwater harvesting to converting waste into energy and sustainable mobility plans, the case studies increase climate adaptation, improve resource management and enhance resiliency.

Related Article

At COP26 Architects Plan on Urging Decision Makers to Establish Tangible Action Against Climate Change

City-level action is often overlooked in favour of international targets, but there are huge opportunities for impactful action at city level to accelerate emissions reductions. This exhibition draws on best practice thinking and successful climate actions from cities across the world, aiming to inspire other city leaders and citizens to accelerate action towards net-zero targets. International agreements and commitments are encouraging but cities can be the engine of swift, tangible climate action, often acting as a testbed for innovation. - Richard de Cani, Global Planning Leader, Arup

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Arup and C40
Courtesy of Arup and C40

Within the exhibition, available virtually via an interactive digital platform, each city has a dedicated “room” featuring video presentations of the various initiatives and case studies that demonstrate positive climate action. The physical exhibition in Glasgow will comprise a series of panels made from mycelium, on which selected videos from the virtual exhibition will be projected. City leaders such as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Mayor of Bogotá Claudia López Hernández, and Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem İmamoğlu are set to attend the exhibition within COP26’s Green Zone.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "C40 and Arup Showcase Climate Action Initiatives from 11 Global Cities Within a Virtual Exhibition at COP26" 05 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971396/c40-and-arup-showcase-climate-action-initiatives-from-11-global-cities-within-a-virtual-exhibition-at-cop26> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream