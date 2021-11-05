C40 and Arup Showcase Climate Action Initiatives from 11 Global Cities Within a Virtual Exhibition at COP26

Save this picture! Courtesy of Arup and C40

This week, the C40 global network of cities and engineering and sustainability firm Arup launched a virtual exhibition showcasing examples of climate initiatives and resiliency strategies from 11 cities committed to addressing climate change. Given that cities account for more than 70% of global carbon emissions, the Global Cities Climate Action Exhibition aims to highlight the role of cities in reaching climate targets through local policies and urban development plans, achieving tangible emission reductions and increasing social equity.

A smart app facilitating door-to-door recycling services in Beijing, affordable low carbon housing solutions in Nairobi, a carbon-neutrality plan for Los Angeles, a retrofit acceleration programme in London and a green corridor in Bogotá are just some of the climate actions illustrated within the exhibition curated by Arup and the C40 network. The project is meant to demonstrate to delegates at COP26 the value of city-led initiatives in achieving global climate goals.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Arup and C40

Showcasing examples from Auckland, Beijing, Bogotá, Istanbul, Jakarta, Lima, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Nairobi, and Washington, D.C., the project highlights the significant impact of city-led climate action. From rainwater harvesting to converting waste into energy and sustainable mobility plans, the case studies increase climate adaptation, improve resource management and enhance resiliency.

City-level action is often overlooked in favour of international targets, but there are huge opportunities for impactful action at city level to accelerate emissions reductions. This exhibition draws on best practice thinking and successful climate actions from cities across the world, aiming to inspire other city leaders and citizens to accelerate action towards net-zero targets. International agreements and commitments are encouraging but cities can be the engine of swift, tangible climate action, often acting as a testbed for innovation. - Richard de Cani, Global Planning Leader, Arup

Save this picture! Courtesy of Arup and C40

Within the exhibition, available virtually via an interactive digital platform, each city has a dedicated “room” featuring video presentations of the various initiatives and case studies that demonstrate positive climate action. The physical exhibition in Glasgow will comprise a series of panels made from mycelium, on which selected videos from the virtual exhibition will be projected. City leaders such as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Mayor of Bogotá Claudia López Hernández, and Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem İmamoğlu are set to attend the exhibition within COP26’s Green Zone.