We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. China
  5. Aranya Theatre / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

Aranya Theatre / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

Save this project
Aranya Theatre / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)
Save this picture!
street view. Image © Schran Image
street view. Image © Schran Image

street view. Image © Schran Imageperformance in Dionysus Theater. Image © Schran Imagemain entrance. Image © Schran Imageperformance in A Theater. Image © Schran Image+ 44

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Theater
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: TAO - Trace Architecture Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4046
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Schran Image, Zaiye Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 奥林匹亚石材有限公司, 深圳市星胜石业, 罗保盛建筑科技有限公司（北京）
  • Lead Architect: Li Hua
  • Design Team:Li Hua, Linyi Dai, Langhuan Wang, CHOU Chia Ying, Xiangju Cheng, Xiaocen Gao, Xin'an Shi
  • Client:Qinhuangdao Aranya Real Estate Development Co., Ltd
  • Structural Consultant:CABR Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Mep Consultant:Kcalin design group
  • Lighting Consultant:z design and planning
  • Theater Consultant:JH Theatre Architecture Design Consulting Company
  • Construction Team:Jiangsu Jiangdu Construction Group Co. Ltd.
  • Curtain Wall Construction:Qinghuangdao Qinbo Curtain Wall Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd.
  • City:Qinhuangdao
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
street view. Image © Schran Image
street view. Image © Schran Image

Text description provided by the architects. Aranya Theatre is located at an irregular-shaped site at the center of Aranya, a gold coast seaside resort in Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China. The site is surrounded by residential buildings on three sides, overlooking the sea across the dunes. Therefore, how to deal with the relationship between the theatre and the sea, streets, and urban context, as well as how to shape the public space of the town has become the focus of the design.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Zaiye Studio
aerial view. Image © Zaiye Studio
Save this picture!
Dionysus Theater overlooking the sea. Image © Zaiye Studio
Dionysus Theater overlooking the sea. Image © Zaiye Studio

Break up the whole into parts. The building consists of three theatres -A Theathre, Fengchao Theatre, and Dionysus Theatre, each occupying a corner of the site. Two rectangular theatres, Fengchao Theatre, and A Theatre, are connected by the lobby in the middle, extending into the urban fabric. The outdoor Dionysus Theatre is located at the corner, connecting the streets on both sides and bringing the urban space inside. By breaking up an excessively large volume into three smaller units, the building integrates into the urban settings without being too obtrusive on the scale. Each of the three theatres has its own function, providing multi-functional places suitable for different forms of performance for the community, in order to create a diverse and vibrant community for all. The 300-seat Fengchao Theatre is used for professional drama performances, with professional equipment and an architectural acoustic environment. The plays of Meng Jinghui Theatre Studio and other pioneering experimental dramas will be staged here.

Save this picture!
street view. Image © Schran Image
street view. Image © Schran Image
Save this picture!
1:75 model
1:75 model

A Theatre is equipped with 550 seats, where the large and solemn space provides better experiences for its audience. It can meet the needs of a variety of functions from theatrical performances to concerts, exhibitions, performance shows, auto shows, etc.

Save this picture!
performance in A Theater. Image © Schran Image
performance in A Theater. Image © Schran Image

Facing the sea, the Dionysus Theatre caters to outdoor performances. When not being used for performances, it serves as a city square on the corner of the street. With the functions of performance, party, relaxation, and sea viewing, the Dionysus Theatre acts as a socially cohesive area of the town. Meanwhile, it also provides the actors with the possibility of different stage sets and positions. The actor's activity area will not be limited to the stage but can make use of various heights, angles of the space, and even traffic spaces to perform, inspiring innovative ways of performance.

Save this picture!
street view. Image © Schran Image
street view. Image © Schran Image
Save this picture!
performance in Dionysus Theater. Image © Schran Image
performance in Dionysus Theater. Image © Schran Image

TIENSTIENS café is located on the first floor of the Dionysus Theatre. Openings along with the cave-like space frame different views of the surrounding city.

Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © Schran Image
main entrance. Image © Schran Image
Save this picture!
TIENSTIENS. Image © Schran Image
TIENSTIENS. Image © Schran Image

Viewing vs Performing. The essence of theatre architecture is to deal with the relationship between the audience and performers. In contrast to the traditional theatre which is an enclosed space, the initial design concept was to open up the theatre where the stage takes the sea and the city as background. The stage set is juxtaposed with the real scene of city life, creating a unique seaside theatre. Therefore, at the beginning of the design, a fully openable door was designed at the rear of the stage in the Fengchao Theatre, allowing actors to enter the stage from the street. The city is thus becoming an extension of the stage, creating an immersive sensual experience. It is a pity that such a design needs to be highly integrated with the repertoire itself. In the end, considering the uncertainty of the repertoire, this idea was not carried out.

Save this picture!
side entrance. Image © Schran Image
side entrance. Image © Schran Image
Save this picture!
lobby. Image © Schran Image
lobby. Image © Schran Image

From another perspective, except for the interaction between audience and performers, the Aranya Theatre itself is a stage for the city, the events in the theatre reflect the Aranya’s urban public life. The design of the outdoor Dionysus Theatre, therefore, returns to the essence of drama—the interpretation of daily life. The open-air performance with dunes and sea as the background becomes the city's repertoire, and the building itself becomes a deeply integral part of urban life. It connects the natural dunes and the sea with the urban setting to nurture humanistic culture in city life.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Schran Image
aerial view. Image © Schran Image
Save this picture!
Dionysus Theater. Image © Schran Image
Dionysus Theater. Image © Schran Image

Materiality. The different materiality of the metal and stone façades endows the three theatres with different characters. The Fengchao Theatre, which is a traditional "black box theatre", can accommodate 300 spectators. Both of the façade and inner space of the theatre are in black, reflecting the temperament of the Fengchao Theatre as a trailblazer of Chinese experimental drama. The interior design, surround sound system, as well as theatre seating optimize the sound quality within the theatre hall, providing optimal acoustics for the innovative art-making.

Save this picture!
Dionysus Theater top view. Image © Zaiye Studio
Dionysus Theater top view. Image © Zaiye Studio
Save this picture!
Dionysus Theater. Image © Schran Image
Dionysus Theater. Image © Schran Image

The Dionysus Theatre adopts a coral stone from the sea, with the original fossil pores preserved, reflecting its monumentality as an urban public space and implying its connection with the sea. The façade of A Theatre is relatively light in color, and the division of the stone follows the perspective rule of human eyes, depicting a circumbendibus beauty and rhythm.

Save this picture!
Dionysus Theater details. Image © Schran Image
Dionysus Theater details. Image © Schran Image

The Fengchao Theatre and A Theatre are connected by the lobby, extending into the urban fabric. The ceiling structure adopts the triangular grid-like girder system to create a column-free space, which allows visual and physical continuity.

Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © Schran Image
main entrance. Image © Schran Image
Save this picture!
first draft of Fengchao Theater
first draft of Fengchao Theater

An open architecture complex, and a theatre that belongs to the city. We hope it to be not only a hub for performance -sophisticated and adaptable to multiple art forms, but also a social centre in Aranya that encourages social interactions as well as an innovative artistic collaboration.

Save this picture!
Fengchao Theater interior space. Image © Schran Image
Fengchao Theater interior space. Image © Schran Image

Save this picture!
Dionysus Theater-2021 Aranya Theater Festival. Image © Schran Image
Dionysus Theater-2021 Aranya Theater Festival. Image © Schran Image

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAO - Trace Architecture Office
Office

Products

GlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterChina
Cite: "Aranya Theatre / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)" 08 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971299/aranya-theatre-tao-trace-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

street view. Image © Schran Image

阿那亚剧场 / 迹·建筑事务所（TAO）

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream