We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. Mexico
  5. Maker Space Building / Garza Camisay arquitectos

Maker Space Building / Garza Camisay arquitectos

Save this project
Maker Space Building / Garza Camisay arquitectos

© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
High School, Buildings
San Pedro Garza García, Mexico
  • Design Team:Ana Laura Guzmán, Meztli Orozco, María Fernanda Calvillo, Montserrath Homs, Gabriela Jaime, Alejandro Lozano, Luis Tapia
  • Collaborators:DICO UDEM, MEKNO
  • Clients:UDEM
  • City:San Pedro Garza García
  • Country:Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Text description provided by the architects. Makerspace can be found at UDEM high school (San Pedro campus). Usually, these types of buildings consist of a collaborative environment where students have access to resources, knowledge, tools, and materials that are shared to work on their projects. It’s a space for designing, creating, and modifying objects.

Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

We seek to achieve a transparent building that allows a view of its interior. The goal is to show the whole process, from learning to use each tool, conceptualizing parts, and materializing them. Makerspace transforms this way to become a display for those who walk through the high school’s public spaces.

Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

The strategy of showing the internal process is completed by showcasing the produced objects through shelving in the perimeter, open on both sides. This way, the exhibition may be seen from the interior and also from the exterior. The shelving works also as structural support for the glass windows and as a solar control element.

Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Towards the exterior, we’re proposing covered circulation in the perimeter as an intermediate space between the exhibition and the scenery. The land is located in one of the limits of the high school campus, surrounded by nature with views of the city and the mountains. A place to work outdoors, becoming the final connection between Makerspace and the scenery outside the campus.

Save this picture!
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Ignacio Morones Prieto 4500 poniente, Jesús M. Garza (Asentamiento Irregular), 66238 San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Garza Camisay Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolBuildingsMexico
Cite: "Maker Space Building / Garza Camisay arquitectos" [MAKER SPACE - USP UDEM / Garza Camisay arquitectos] 03 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971273/maker-space-building-garza-camisay-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream